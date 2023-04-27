Late Director John Singleton’s Mom Fighting His Adult Daughter Over $2,700 Per Month Allowance Checks
John Singleton’s mom has objected to his adult daughter’s demand that she continues to be paid $2,700 per month for school — despite claims she graduated in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, John’s mom Sheila Ward, who was put in charge of handling the late director’s estate following his death in 2019, revealed the family drama in a recent filing.
As we first reported, earlier this month, Sheila submitted her final report to the court. She revealed his 7 children will be splitting his assets.
John’s children Justice, Selenesol, Hadar, Massai, Cleopatra, Isis, and Seven will share a 1/7 interest in the property. Sheila revealed her late son’s estate was worth $6 million which would be split between his kids.
In the new filing, Sheila asked the court to terminate monthly payments in the amount of $2,778 to Cleopatra. The support was approved by the court in December 2019. The money was to support John’s daughter as a “full-time student who did not have other sources of income.”
Sheila said Cleopatra graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in May 2021. In the motion, Sheila said Cleopatra’s final payout from the estate should be reduced by the allowance payments made to her after the date of graduation from Xavier University.
Further, she said the payments should cease to be made. However, earlier this month, she said Cleopatra’s lawyer informed her she would agree to terminate the payments as she “was currently taking on-line classes.”
Sheila explained, “She has received family allowance payments for nearly two years after her date of graduation while at the saine time receiving the sum of $244,453.35 [from the sale of John’s Miami property].”
Sheila added, while Cleopatra claimed to be taking on-line courses, “the payment of a family allowance was to assist her with completing her undergraduate degree which she has accomplished. As the basis for Cleopatra's family allowance payments no longer exist, the family allowance payments to her should be terminated by ex parte order effective May 1, 2023.”
A judge has yet to rule.