Family War! John Singleton’s Mom Refusing to Resign as Executor of Son’s Estate After Being Sued for $15 Million
John Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward is fighting back against the late director’s ex who has demanded she resign as executor of her son’s estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ward scoffed at Vestria Barlow’s demand she step down from her role.
As we first reported, Ward was appointed executor following the Baby Boy director’s death in 2019. The beneficiaries of Singleton’s estate are his 7 children — Justice, Selenesol, Hadar, Massai, Cleopatra, Isis, and Seven.
Recently, Ward submitted her final estate report to the court for approval. She said Singleton's children would split around $6 million and share his massive movie memorabilia.
However, Singleton’s ex-Barlow and the daughter they had, Cleopatra, have opposed the final accounting report be approved.
Cleopatra is fighting Ward’s attempt to cut off a $2,700 a month allowance she’s been paid for years. The court approved Singleton’s daughter receiving the money while she was in school.
Ward said Cleopatra graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in May 2021. As a result, she said the payments should be terminated.
Cleopatra claimed she still needed the money because she is “currently taking on-line classes.”
On top of that, Barlow demanded Ward step down for failing to administer the estate properly. As we first reported, Singleton’s ex recently filed a $15 million lawsuit against Ward claiming she’s owed millions in royalties.
In the lawsuit, which accused Ward of fraud, Barlow said the defendants’ “knowingly and intentionally failure and refusal to pay past and ongoing royalties, residuals and compensation for use of Plaintiff’s intellectual property in films, television programs, videos and other streaming services.
Barlow said she collaborated with John on his projects since 1998. She claimed to have worked on his films Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Woo, Rosewood, Shaft, Baby Boy, Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan, along with countless others. She said she even worked on his hit TV show, Snowfall.
In the lawsuit, Barlow claimed to be owed 7-10 percent of all residuals owed to the late director. Ward asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.