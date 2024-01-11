Bruno Mars' 13-Year Relationship With GF Jessica Caban 'on the Rocks' After Spending Holidays Apart
Bruno Mars, and his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Caban, are leading "separate lives" and the once red-hot connection they had is "fizzling out," insiders claimed in a shocking new report.
The chart-topping performer and model are claimed to have spent Christmas and New Year's Eve apart, dowsing fuel on the fresh rumors their 13-year relationship is "on the rocks." RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for comment.
"Bruno and Jessica barely spend time together anymore — it is really sad," according to a pal who spoke with The Sun. "They have so much history together but we aren't sure whether they will be able to save things this time."
As of now, both are still following each other on Instagram.
Jessica began dating the Talking to the Moon hitmaker in 2011, having first crossed paths at a restaurant in the Lower East City in New York City where she caught his eye.
She previously left her hometown of Harlem, New York, to be closer to her beau in LA. Caban was by his side for a few award shows, having often shown her support.
Caban was all smiles while watching Mars accept the trophy for record of the year in 2018 thanks to his success with 24K Magic.
"My lady, Jessica. I love you, baby," he gushed during his Grammys speech. "Thank you for being my rock and being by my side throughout this whole process."
Two years before, during a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, he was asked if an engagement was on the horizon, to which he replied: "Jesus! She's my best friend. My rock. What's wrong with that?" Mars added, "We're just happy."
Insiders said that his busy touring schedule and jet-setting lifestyle put pressure on their romance. He has a handful of shows in Tokyo this month before heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, then to Bangkok and Singapore.
"It would be hard for them to say goodbye but perhaps it's for the best at this point," claimed the pal.
Caban has served as his muse over the years as Mars wrote his hit track "When I Was Your Man" when they were going through a rough patch in their relationship.
"When you perform it, you know, you're bringing up these emotions again. It's just like bleeding," Mars said. "I'm not answering any questions about this song. It's too close to home."