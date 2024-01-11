Bruno Mars' 13-Year Relationship With GF Jessica Caban 'on the Rocks' After Spending Holidays Apart

"Bruno and Jessica barely spend time together anymore — it is really sad," according to a pal who spoke with The Sun. "They have so much history together but we aren't sure whether they will be able to save things this time."

As of now, both are still following each other on Instagram.

Jessica began dating the Talking to the Moon hitmaker in 2011, having first crossed paths at a restaurant in the Lower East City in New York City where she caught his eye.