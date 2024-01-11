Jeremy Allen White to Receive $750k Per Episode For 'The Bear' Season 3 After Golden Globe Win: Report

Actor Jeremy Allen White is set to receive a massive increase to his per episode salary for The Bear season three following his popular Calvin Klein underwear campaign and surprising Golden Globe win, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come after the 32-year-old won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series on Sunday night for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on the hit FX/Hulu show, sources revealed that White’s salary is set to jump from $350,000 per episode to $750,000.