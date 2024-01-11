Jeremy Allen White to Receive $750k Per Episode For 'The Bear' Season 3 After Golden Globe Win: Report
Actor Jeremy Allen White is set to receive a massive increase to his per episode salary for The Bear season three following his popular Calvin Klein underwear campaign and surprising Golden Globe win, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after the 32-year-old won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series on Sunday night for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on the hit FX/Hulu show, sources revealed that White’s salary is set to jump from $350,000 per episode to $750,000.
According to Daily Mail, the rest of White’s The Bear co-stars are also set to see an impressive salary increase – including Ayo Edebiri, who won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series on Sunday night.
The Bear’s third season is reportedly scheduled to start filming in Chicago sometime next month.
Meanwhile, White recently opened up about his role as Carmy on The Bear versus his role as wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the newly released A24 film The Iron Claw.
“I don't know how you compare the intensity of the kitchen versus the intensity of professional wrestling,” the 32-year-old Hollywood superstar acknowledged during a recent interview.
“It seemed like the kitchen wouldn't be competitive, like it would be an obvious answer, but I find both industries to be incredibly competitive and anxiety-ridden,” White continued. “I had less anxiety on the set of The Iron Claw than I did, I think, on the set of The Bear.”
White stars alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson in the new wrestling flick.
“He could wrestle professionally!” The Iron Claw’s director, Sean Durkin, recently said of White. “He had this natural ability that our wrestling coaches said was just really, really rare.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of White’s more than double salary increase this month also came just weeks after the actor’s estranged wife, Addison Timlin, asked a judge to seal the divorce agreement the pair reached in October.
Timlin filed for divorce from White in May 2023, and she listed the pair’s date of separation as September 1, 2022. She also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.
“It’s been insane,” White said in November regarding his split from Timlin and his launch into acting superstardom for The Bear. “A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.”
“With everything going on in my personal life, I thought, OK, let’s just pump the brakes in general, and maybe you don’t work for a while,” he continued. “I made this choice to not work for the rest of the year and just be with my daughters and just slow it all down.”
According to the settlement signed by the actor and his ex in October, both White and Timlin would share joint legal and physical custody of their daughters: Era, 4, and Dolores, 2.
The former couple also agreed that White would be tested for alcohol when he had the kids and, if he refused or failed a test, White would be temporarily stripped of both legal and physical custody.