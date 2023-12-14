White House Spokesperson Accuses CNN's Phil Mattingly of Playing Republican's 'Semantic Games' to Argue Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Given the previous day's developments, Mattingly didn't hold back when questioning Sams over Hunter's announcement and the impeachment inquiry, despite a lack of evidence of wrongdoing by the Democrat president, which has even been acknowledged by Republican lawmakers.

"In the statement that Hunter Biden made yesterday said, 'Let me say it as clearly as I can. My father was not financially involved in my business.' He was unequivocal about that," the CNN anchor began.

"But that is an evolution of where the president had been during the campaign, where the White House had been at the start of the administration. Not involved financially in the business is very different than never talked about the business, not been involved in the business at all," Mattingly continued. "Was that an intentional point of clarity, do you think?"