'Is This Hearing a Joke?': Rep. Eric Swalwell Blasts Jim Jordan for Hypocrisy After House GOP Pushes to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt Over Subpoena
Rep. Eric Swalwell put the spotlight on House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan's own conduct amid the House GOP's move to hold embattled first son Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for allegedly violating a subpoena.
"Mr. Chairman, is this a joke?" Swalwell asked during a hearing on Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, not far from where House Republicans on the Oversight Committee held a separate vote pertaining to the matter.
"This is a committee that now cares about subpoena compliance, and we're going to hold somebody in contempt for subpoena compliance?" he said, RadarOnline.com has learned, stating that it didn't seem to matter in Jordan's case.
"That's really interesting because to me, it seems like you believe we all had our memories wiped 608 days ago when you failed to honor your own subpoena."
Jordan previously said he had nothing to hide and slammed the House investigation of the Capitol riot as one of the Democrats' "partisan witch hunts."
Swalwell claimed that Jordan conveniently ignored his writ as the J6 Committee "was investigating the greatest crime ever committed in America, with the most arrests, the most convictions, a crime against our Congress, our Constitution, our democracy."
"All they wanted was for you and a few of your colleagues to cooperate, to provide any information you had," he went on. "And what you all did for 608 days and counting, you didn't show up."
Hunter is facing off with Republicans over their demand that he be deposed in private before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, pushing to testify publicly amid debates over whether or not to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena as part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.
Joe's son, who was labeled a coward by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during the Oversight meeting, was joined by his attorneys Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris when he arrived at Capitol Hill.
"The Republican chairs today then are commandeering an unprecedented resolution to hold someone in contempt who has offered to publicly answer all their proper questions," Lowell declared. "The question there is, what are they afraid of?"
Swalwell shamed Jordan and Rep. Kevin McCathy, noting that Hunter is "willing to come forward publicly."
"This whole Congress has been a joke. So it would be in line and on brand with what has been taking place. But I have to ask, how dumb do you think the American people are that you would seek to hold someone in contempt when you are 608 days, 15 hours, 21 minutes, and 47 seconds out of compliance of your own subpoena?"
Swalwell claimed it is all about Jordan, Speaker Mike Johnson, and the MAGA majority "acting as Insurrection LLP, creating the biggest law firm in Washington, D.C. to work every single day in this building on behalf of just one client, the former President Donald Trump, and to carry out his petty grievances every single day."