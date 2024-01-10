Food Network 'SuperChef' Darnell Ferguson Accused of Attacking Estranged Wife

Disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of Food Network star Darnell Ferguson, 36, RadarOnline.com has learned. The celebrity chef, who hosts Superchef Grudge Match, was arrested on Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky, and according to the arrest warrant, he's accused of attacking his estranged wife.

Source: MEGA Ferguson was arrested on Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The arrest warrant revealed that Ferguson's estranged wife called 911 to report that he had allegedly broken into her Louisville home on January 2 and attacked her. Ferguson's estranged wife claimed that once he broke into her home, he began punching walls before allegedly lunging at her and grabbing her by the neck.

Source: NBCU Photo Bank Ferguson was accused of breaking into his estranged wife's home and attacking her.

The victim alleged Ferguson proceeded to choke her and threatened to kill her. She claimed that after this, she lost consciousness and when she came to, her estranged husband had pulled off her shorts and demanded to see her privates. The TV host's estranged wife claimed he told her she was his and no one else's. His alleged comments made her fear that he would sexually assault her, but he ultimately did not and left the residence.

The victim told police that before Ferguson left her home, he took her I.D., credit and debit cards. Police stated that when they spoke to the victim, she had visible injuries, which was enough for them to issue the arrest warrant. A week after the alleged incident, Ferguson was arrested and booked into Louisville Metro jail on Tuesday afternoon. According to TMZ, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro jail told the outlet the celebrity chef was charged with two felonies for burglary and strangulation.

Source: OWN/youtube The alleged victim claimed Ferguson strangled her and ripped off her short while she was unconcious.

In addition to the two felony charges, Ferguson also faces five misdemeanor charges, including assault, criminal mischief, menacing, terroristic threatening and theft receipt of stolen credit and debit card. At his arraignment on Wednesday, Ferguson pleaded not guilty. The judge lowered his bond from $20,000 to $10,000, according to WDRB.

Ferguson's attorney, Krsna Tibb, told the judge that the victim and her attorney, Kelsea Hall, agreed to the bond amount being lowered because they share three children together and Ferguson helps take care of them. Tibbs further claimed she has spoken to Hall and the victim has allegedly recanted her claim that Ferguson strangled her. "She thinks they can work everything out and wants to drop the charges." Ferguson posted bail and has been released.

