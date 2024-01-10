Revealed: Lauren Boebert's Ex-husband Was Arrested After Fight With 18-year-old Son
New details have emerged regarding the arrest of Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband this week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayson Boebert was arrested and booked on six charges in Garfield County, Colorado on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old’s arrest came just three days after an alleged altercation between Jayson and Lauren inside a Silt restaurant on Saturday night.
However, according to arrest warrants obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Jayson was arrested in connection to Saturday night’s incident as well as a separate incident that transpired between him and the former couple’s 18-year-old son, Tyler Boebert, on Tuesday.
According to the arrest warrants, Tyler called 911 on Tuesday to report a “physical altercation” that transpired between him and his father.
Tyler alleged that Jayson Boebert returned home on Tuesday and became upset after he found that Tyler had left his newborn sleeping inside a laundry basket that still had clothes in it.
The argument reportedly escalated into a “brawl” between Tyler and Jayson, and Tyler alleged that his father stuck his thumb inside the 18-year-old’s mouth.
Also shocking was Tyler’s claim that his father grabbed a rifle at one point during the incident.
Lauren reportedly instructed Tyler to call 911, at which point police obtained an arrest warrant for Jayson. They arrested Lauren’s ex-husband and booked him for prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, and assault in the third degree.
Meanwhile, Jayson also reportedly faced charges connected to the first incident that transpired between him and Lauren at the Miners Claim restaurant in Silt on Saturday night.
- Lauren Boebert's Ex-husband Arrested on Weapon and Assault Charges Days After Incident at Colorado Restaurant
- Alex Jones' Wife Erika Allegedly Struck Him 'Over 20 Times' & Threw 5-LB Stone At His Head Prior To Christmas Eve Arrest
- Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested Twice For Drug Possession
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jayson was also booked for obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, and third-degree trespassing on Tuesday. Those charges were connected to the Saturday night incident.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to the arrest warrants obtained by TMZ, Jayson refused to leave the Miners Claim after the alleged altercation between him and Lauren unfolded.
The 43-year-old reportedly “refused to follow commands” after police arrived in response to the incident. He also reportedly “acted boisterously,” “demanded more booze,” and “refused to leave” the restaurant despite being ordered to do so by both the restaurant’s management and police.
Jayson was ultimately released from jail on a $2,500 bail following his arrest and booking on Tuesday. Five of the six charges against Boebert’s ex are misdemeanors, and the 43-year-old could reportedly face up to ten days behind bars if found guilty of the charges against him.
Although Lauren has not released a statement regarding her ex-husband’s Tuesday arrest, she did speak out on Monday regarding the incident that transpired at the Miners Claim over the weekend.
“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” she said in a statement earlier this week.
“I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested,” the GOP lawmaker continued. “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”