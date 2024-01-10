'This Should Scare All of You': Todd and Julie Chrisley's Daughter Savannah Claims Jailed Parents' $1 Million Settlement Award Is Proof of Corruption
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah Chrisley spoke out about the $1 million settlement that her jailed parents are set to receive, claiming it's proof of corruption as the couple appeals their criminal convictions.
The state of Georgia will have to fork over a seven-figure sum to Julie and Todd over the handling of the tax evasion case against them, RadarOnline.com has learned in an update their attorney called "an encouraging sign" after the ex-reality stars claimed they had been unfairly targeted.
"You may see us struggle…. But you will NEVER see us give up!" Savannah wrote in a caption on Jan. 10. "This should SCARE all of you! How are my parents sitting in prison but somehow are awarded a settlement?"
The development came years after Chrisleys had filed a 2019 lawsuit against the former director of the Department of Revenue's special investigations unit.
The legal filings argued the initial charges against Todd and Julie by Joshua Waites were an abuse of office that had "more to do with securing publicity and money" than with "enforcing the law."
Although they were cleared of their state tax evasion charges in Georgia, "the Chrisleys were forced to incur substantial personal and financial hardship," per the docs.
The Chrisleys were later convicted of multiple counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury.
"We have been saying for months that the criminal case against the Chrisleys was highly unusual and had real problems," attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP said on the family's behalf Wednesday.
"It's nearly unprecedented for one arm of the government to pay money to defendants when another arm is fighting to keep them in jail."
- Savannah Chrisley Claims Father Todd Is Facing 'Retaliation' in Prison After Speaking Out About Unsafe Conditions
- Breaking Her Silence: Savannah Chrisley Vows To 'Stand By' Her Family's Side After Parents' Fraud Conviction
- Todd Chrisley 'Happy' With Appeal Update, 'Feels Bad' He Can't Be With Family for Thanksgiving: Lawyer
Savannah echoed that statement in her own, adding, "I encourage everyone to open their eyes to the corruption that is occurring EVERY SINGLE DAY!! I'll keep fighting the good fight."
Todd is currently serving a 12-year sentence that has since been shortened and he is set for release on September 23, 2032. Julie, who was sentenced to seven years behind bars, has an earlier tentative release date of August 20, 2028 after hers was reduced as well.
The Chrisleys are now counting down the days until an appeal of their criminal convictions will be heard by the federal appeals court in Atlanta, which is scheduled to take place this April.
Another attorney for the Chrisley Knows Best couple, Jay Surgent, previously told RadarOnline.com that Todd "wasn't happy" the appeal hearing was pushed back from March to the week of April 15 but "he's content with the oral argument."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
He said the family is "hoping and believing" the judge will give "full consideration" and reverse Todd and Julie's convictions.