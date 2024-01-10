Lauren Boebert's Ex-husband Arrested on Weapon and Assault Charges Days After Incident at Colorado Restaurant

Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested and booked on six charges in Colorado this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The arrest came just three days after an incident between the former couple transpired over the weekend.

In a sudden development to come after Boebert and her ex allegedly engaged in a physical altercation at a Silt restaurant on Saturday night, Jayson Boebert was arrested on Tuesday and booked on six charges.