Lauren Boebert's Ex-husband Arrested on Weapon and Assault Charges Days After Incident at Colorado Restaurant
Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested and booked on six charges in Colorado this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The arrest came just three days after an incident between the former couple transpired over the weekend.
In a sudden development to come after Boebert and her ex allegedly engaged in a physical altercation at a Silt restaurant on Saturday night, Jayson Boebert was arrested on Tuesday and booked on six charges.
According to Garfield County jail records, the GOP congresswoman’s ex-husband was arrested and booked for third-degree assault, prohibited use of weapons, obstructing a peace officer, harassment, disorderly conduct, and third-degree trespassing.
It is currently unclear if Jayson’s arrest on Tuesday was connected to the alleged altercation with House Rep. Boebert over the weekend or a separate incident that transpired sometime after Saturday night.
The New York Post reported that five of the six charges against Boebert’s ex are misdemeanors. The 43-year-old could face up to ten days behind bars and a hefty fine if found guilty of the charges against him.
Jayson was ultimately released from jail on a $2,500 bail following his arrest and booking on Tuesday.
Additional reports indicated that the GOP lawmaker currently does not have a pending criminal case against her in the Colorado country where Jayson was arrested on Tuesday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayson’s arrest on weapon and assault charges this week came just three days after he was involved in an alleged physical altercation with his MAGA congresswoman ex over the weekend.
The incident unfolded at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt on Saturday night, and Jayson claimed that he was the “victim of domestic violence” after Boebert allegedly punched him in the face.
The MAGA House Rep. has since denied her ex-husband’s accusations. She called the incident a “sad situation” and cited the alleged altercation as “another reason” why she is seeking re-election in a different Colorado district later this year.
“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” Boebert said in a statement released on Monday.
“I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested,” she continued. “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”
Jayson later said that he planned to ask Colorado authorities to end their investigation into the alleged incident and his ex-wife.
“I don’t want nothing to happen,” he said on Sunday – two days before his arrest. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”
Although no arrests were made in connection to the incident at the Miner’s Claim restaurant on Saturday night, a law enforcement source confirmed that an “active investigation” was underway in connection to the suspected altercation.