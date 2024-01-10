Your tip
‘Twin Peaks’ Director David Lynch Fighting Estranged Wife Over Spousal Support in Divorce, Reveals Prenup in Court

Jan. 10 2024, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Director David Lynch asked a court to enforce the prenuptial agreement he and his estranged wife signed before walking down the aisle — setting the stage for a battle over spousal support.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, David responded to his ex Emily’s recent divorce petition.

Last month, David’s wife Emily filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage. The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, demanded sole legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter.

Emily said David could have visitation of their child. In addition, she asked that the court order the Mulholland Drive director to pay her child and spousal support.

Emily also asked that David be ordered to cover her legal fees associated with the case. As we first reported, Emily quickly served David with the legal paperwork outside his multi-million dollar pad in Los Angeles.

In his newly filed response, David listed the date of marriage as February 26, 2009, and the date of separation as “to be determined.”

He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The director agreed that his ex should be awarded primary custody of their daughter with him having visitation. However, he asked that they share joint legal custody, which will allow him to have a say in his child’s major life decisions.

David asked that neither party be awarded spousal support. He added, “Pursuant to premarital agreement dated 2/17/2009.”

Regarding separate property, David said, “confirmation of separate property assets and debts to petitioner and respondent pursuant to premarital agreement dated February 17, 2009.”

He asked that both parties pay their own legal fees in the case

David has directed Twin Peaks, Wild at Heart, Lost Highway, The Elephant Man and countless other films throughout his career.

Emily was David’s fourth wife.

In 2018, David spoke to The Guardian about his lack of work/life balance.

"You gotta be selfish. And it’s a terrible thing. I never really wanted to get married, never really wanted to have children. One thing leads to another and there it is," he said."I did what I had to do. There could have been more work done. There are always so many interruptions."

