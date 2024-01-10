Donald Trump 'Drops at Least 30 Pounds' With Help From Wife Melania Ahead of 2024 Election: Sources
Donald Trump reportedly lost “at least 30 pounds” as he prepares for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interesting development to come as Trump remains the frontrunner in the upcoming race for the GOP primary, sources close to the former first family claimed that the ex-president recently lost an impressive amount of weight.
Although some allegedly speculated that Trump may have started taking either Ozempic or another similar weight loss drug to shed the pounds, insiders claimed that the 45th president “dropped at least 30 pounds” with the help of his wife, Melania Trump.
According to one Trump insider, Melania no longer lets her ex-president hubby eat from the Mar-a-Lago buffet.
“People at the club say he’s eating healthier, and less from the buffet,” one source told Page Six on Tuesday. “They credit Melania with his better eating habits.”
“Trump has not been seen scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it,” the insider added.
Other insiders slammed the weight loss drug rumors and called such gossip “pure speculation.”
“It’s pure speculation that Trump is taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which are very popular in Palm Beach, where everyone is suddenly looking thinner!” the source told Page Six this week.
“He does lots of sport,” another insider said. “He looks good.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s alleged 30-pound weight loss came shortly after the ex-president shared a letter from his physician on President Joe Biden’s 81st birthday back in November.
Trump’s doctor said that the 45th president was in “excellent” health and had “reduced his weight” via an “improved diet” and “daily physical activity.”
“I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent,” Dr. Bruce Aronwald wrote. “Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity while maintaining a rigorous schedule.”
“It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come,” Trump’s doctor added.
Meanwhile, Trump reported his weight as 215 pounds when he was booked in Fulton County, Georgia in August on election interference charges – a surprising 25 pounds less than the 240 pounds he reported in April when booked in Manhattan on fraud charges.
The embattled ex-president was mocked for claiming that he weighed 215 pounds, and several critics took to social media to call Trump’s suspected bluff.
“215? That’s an insane lie,” tweeted the bald co-founder of an anti-Trump PAC. “If Trump weighs 215lbs, then I have flowing blond locks past my shoulders.”
“215 pounds?” actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner wrote. “No f------ way!”
“Him lying on that form should be another charge,” yet another Trump critic said at the time.