OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Fighting Prosecutors Over Evidence Ahead of Murder Trial

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and her legal team are striving to get a "demonstrative" video by their knife-throwing expert submitted into evidence at trial, but they are facing newly filed pushback from the prosecution which argued that it was not included in any of the pleadings, nor has it been provided to the State.

The troubled influencer has been charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Christian "Tobi" Obumseli, 27, to death at their Miami high-rise apartment in April 2022.