OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Fighting Prosecutors Over Evidence Ahead of Murder Trial

Prosecution is pushing back on Courtney Clenney's legal team's plan to get a "demonstrative" video by their knife-throwing expert submitted into evidence at trial.

Dec. 15 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and her legal team are striving to get a "demonstrative" video by their knife-throwing expert submitted into evidence at trial, but they are facing newly filed pushback from the prosecution which argued that it was not included in any of the pleadings, nor has it been provided to the State.

The troubled influencer has been charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Christian "Tobi" Obumseli, 27, to death at their Miami high-rise apartment in April 2022.

Clenney plans to use the video to aid in her defense to show that she was allegedly acting in self-defense, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former social media star told police that Obumseli got physical with her and she at one point grabbed a kitchen knife and threw it at him from at least 10 feet away, piercing his chest.

"Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," Clenney's attorney Frank Andrew Prieto doubled down.

It is assumed the video may help absolve Clenney of wrongdoing by showing that she could have been acting in self-defense.

Clenney said she was only trying to protect herself while prosecutors have accused Clenney of being the aggressor in the couple's tumultuous relationship.

"The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian's murder as a victim of domestic violence," Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle told reporters.

Clenney has been awaiting trial at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami following her extradition from Hawaii, pleading not guilty last August as her attorneys worked tirelessly to "mount a vigorous defense" ahead of their discovery dispute.

Court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com showed prosecutors don't believe Clenney should be able to show the video because she submitted it past the deadline for evidence.

The judge has not yet decided on the matter.

