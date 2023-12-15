According to local news, the Houston County Sheriff's Office incident report noted that a deputy on duty at the school was notified of Reese making threats against a student's life at around 3:30 PM on December 7.

The report stated that during a passing period, a student confronted Reese and wanted to discuss the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom and told him she found it offensive. He then asked if it was because of Judaism.

The student wanted to know why the flag was being displayed.