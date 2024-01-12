Donald Trump Unleashes in 5 AM Rant Attacking Judge Engoron: ‘I DID NOTHING WRONG!’
Donald Trump woke up ready for a fight — and took to his social media platform Truth Social to call out the judge presiding over the $370 million civil fraud trial and President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
At 5 AM, the ex-president wrote to his followers on Truth Social. He started by calling Biden the “worst President in the history of the United States.”
Trump said, “So, let me get this straight. We’re dropping bombs all over the Middle East, AGAIN (where I defeated ISIS!), and our Secretary of Defence, who just went missing for five days, is running the war from his laptop in a hospital room.”
Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced that the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, was hospitalized following surgery in mid-December to treat prostate cancer. The White House was not informed of Austin’s procedure beforehand. Many have criticized Biden for not being aware of the situation.
Trump continued, “Remember, this is the same gang that “surrendered” in Afghanistan, where no one was held accountable or FIRED. It was the most embarrassing “moment” in the history of the United States. Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, but no “war” on our Southern Border. Oh, that makes a lot of sense. Crooked Joe Biden is the worst President in the history of the United States!
A couple of minutes later, Trump decided to go after Judge Engoron after an explosive day in court yesterday. The ex-president accused the judge of having his own agenda in court. At one point, Engoron had to tell Trump’s lawyer to “control” his client.
New York Attorney General Letitia James brought the fraud lawsuit. She asked the court to order Trump and his business to pay $370 million in damages for allegedly inflating the value of their assets when obtaining business loans.
Trump wrote, “Why didn’t Judge Engoron announce his decision yesterday after we proved conclusively that I DID NOTHING WRONG!!! NO JURY ALLOWED, Great Financial Statements, No Victims, No Fraud, No Crimes, Happy Banks and Insurance Companies, only success and profits —And a corrupt N.Y.S. Attorney General, who sat comfortably and confidently in Court yesterday with her shoes off, arms folded, a Starbucks Coffee, and a BIG smile on her face… JUST LIKE SHE KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT THE DECISION WILL BE! The closing argument of the State was pathetic.”
He continued, “NO WITNESSES AND NO EVIDENCE AGAINST ME! Legal Scholars are “killing” the A.G. and Judge for this Witch Hunt. The Judge is being badly influenced, and the Gag Order must come off! REMEMBER,THIS JUDGE RULED AGAINST ME BEFORE THE TRIAL EVEN STARTED, AND HE KNEW NOTHING ABOUT THE CASE. The public is angry over this HOAX. This trial is RIGGED!”
Closing arguments in the case wrapped up. Engoron said he plans to rule on the case by the end of January.