Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > divorce
Exclusive

Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan’s Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support in Divorce, Reveals Secret Date of Marriage

milli vanilli fab morvan estranged wife demands spousal support
Source: INSTAGRAM
By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The estranged wife of Milli Vanillis Fab Morvan asked the court to award her monthly support from the singer.

According to the divorce petition obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim Marlowe listed the date of marriage as December 3, 1998, and the date of separation as January 2, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
milli vanilli fab morvan estranged wife demands spousal support divorce
Source: INSTAGRAM

Kim said the marriage listed 26 years and 1 month. She said there are no minor children.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In addition, she asked the court to award her spousal support and cut off Fab’s right to any support.

Article continues below advertisement
milli vanilli fab morvan estranged wife demands spousal support divorce
Source: INSTAGRAM

Kim claimed she was unsure of the community property but said it would be “determined through Discovery.”

Fab and Kim kept their marriage low key for decades. Kim was listed as a producer on Fab’s 2023 documentary.

On IMDB, Kim was listed as Fab’s manager. TMZ reported that a 1997 LA Times article referred to Kim as the singer’s “best friend.”

Article continues below advertisement

The marriage shocked many. In October 2023, Fab revealed to People Magazine that he was living in Amsterdam with his partner Tessa van der Steen and their four children. The children range in age from 2 to 10.

He said fatherhood had “healed” him because “suddenly they became the focal point.”

milli vanilli fab morvan estranged wife demands spousal support divorce
Source: INSTAGRAM
MORE ON:
divorce
Article continues below advertisement

In the same interview, Fab spoke out about Milli Vanilli’s infamous lip-synching scandal. Fab and his bandmate Rob Pilatus had major hits in the late ‘80s before it was revealed the two weren’t actually singing on the songs.

The Recording Academy revoked their best new artist Grammy Award and the two were shunned by the industry.

milli vanilli fab morvan estranged wife demands spousal support divorce
Source: MEGA

Fab and singer John Davis.

Article continues below advertisement

Fab told People, “People always thought they knew the story but my story has never been told.”

The band’s songs were sung by singers Charles Shaw, John Davis, and Brad Howell — who were kept apart from the band members.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
milli vanilli fab morvan estranged wife demands spousal support divorce
Source: MEGA

Fab and singer John Davis.

“Every time we came to the studio we tried to look for people. There was nobody there,” Fab said. “They made sure that we never came in contact.”

Fab explained the situation caused him anxiety because he feared people would find out.

“It was always just like this weight,” Fab said. “That was nerve-wracking.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.