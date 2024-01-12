Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan’s Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support in Divorce, Reveals Secret Date of Marriage
The estranged wife of Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan asked the court to award her monthly support from the singer.
According to the divorce petition obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim Marlowe listed the date of marriage as December 3, 1998, and the date of separation as January 2, 2024.
Kim said the marriage listed 26 years and 1 month. She said there are no minor children.
She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In addition, she asked the court to award her spousal support and cut off Fab’s right to any support.
Kim claimed she was unsure of the community property but said it would be “determined through Discovery.”
Fab and Kim kept their marriage low key for decades. Kim was listed as a producer on Fab’s 2023 documentary.
On IMDB, Kim was listed as Fab’s manager. TMZ reported that a 1997 LA Times article referred to Kim as the singer’s “best friend.”
The marriage shocked many. In October 2023, Fab revealed to People Magazine that he was living in Amsterdam with his partner Tessa van der Steen and their four children. The children range in age from 2 to 10.
He said fatherhood had “healed” him because “suddenly they became the focal point.”
In the same interview, Fab spoke out about Milli Vanilli’s infamous lip-synching scandal. Fab and his bandmate Rob Pilatus had major hits in the late ‘80s before it was revealed the two weren’t actually singing on the songs.
The Recording Academy revoked their best new artist Grammy Award and the two were shunned by the industry.
Fab told People, “People always thought they knew the story but my story has never been told.”
The band’s songs were sung by singers Charles Shaw, John Davis, and Brad Howell — who were kept apart from the band members.
“Every time we came to the studio we tried to look for people. There was nobody there,” Fab said. “They made sure that we never came in contact.”
Fab explained the situation caused him anxiety because he feared people would find out.
“It was always just like this weight,” Fab said. “That was nerve-wracking.”