Lisa Vanderpump Accused of Firing TomTom Bartenders After They Complained About Work Conditions, Ex-Employee Says He Was ‘Blacklisted’
Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd were hit with a wrongful termination lawsuit by former bartenders who worked at the reality star’s TomTom Restaurant & Bar.
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the employees said they worked at the bar from May to December 2022.
The bartenders claimed they were fired after complaining about the working conditions. One of the employees claimed Vanderpump and Todd “blacklisted him by defaming him to future employers.”
The ex-employee said he believed the "rumors and false statements were made with actual malice."
The bartenders claimed TomTom had “unsafe work conditions." In addition, they said there was “sewage and backup in the employee break/locker room.”
“During this period, [the former bartenders] experienced rampant violations of California labor laws, harassment, and unsafe working conditions," the suit read.
Vanderpump and her husband own the bar with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.
Schwartz and Sandoval are not named as defendants in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit is the latest legal issue for the couple. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, an ex-employee of Vanderpump and Todd's restaurant Pump filed a claim with the Labor Commission of The State of California over alleged unpaid wages.
Erika Lepe worked as a bookkeeper, personal assistant, and manager between November 1, 2013, to June 8, 2020.
Lepe claimed she was owed unpaid wages, from March 16, 20220 through June 8, 2020, totaling $14,076.90. In addition, she said she was owed another $3k for vacation time that was unused at the time of termination.
A hearing was held in March 2023 where Lepe and Todd appeared. In the end, the labor commissioner ruled that Lepe presented enough evidence and he awarded her $24k.
On top of that, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently sued her ex-boyfriend Sandoval demanding the court order them to sell off the home they purchased before their breakup.
Madix and Sandoval have been living under the same roof for several months and actively avoid each other while at the pad.
Earlier this month, Madix served Sandoval with the legal papers outside their home. He has yet to respond to the case in court.