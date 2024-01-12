Manny Pacquiao, His Trainer & Ex-CBS Head Les Moonves Accused of Using Third Parties to Intimidate Waiter Suing Over Unpaid Finder's Fee for 2015 Mayweather Fight
A former Hollywood waiter has filed a new $8.6 million lawsuit over an alleged unpaid finder's fee for working behind the scenes to set up the 2015 “Fight of the Century” between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the amended complaint filed by Gabriel Rueda against Pacquiao, his longtime trainer, and Paramound Global (owner of CBS) claiming he was allegedly cheated out of his two percent cut for helping to set up the pay-per-view fight that generated $430 million for the boxers, promoters, and the Showtime Network.
In addition, the amended suit accused, Pacquiao, his trainer Frederick Roach, and former CBS boss Les Moonves of allegedly using their influence to run the aspiring actor out of Los Angeles fearing for his life after enduring a series of threats and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”
“Through their agents and associates, [the defendants] sought to intimidate Rueda, by terrorizing him, seeking to have him fired from his job, seeking to destroy his acting career, and even threatening and causing physical harm to him and his property,” the amended complaint obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
“The common goal of Defendants and their agents and associates was to maximize the money Defendants made from the Fight and minimize or eliminate expenses – including Rueda’s finder’s fee claim.”
The lawsuit states Rueda, a waiter at Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s, befriended Moonves and convinced him to have a sit-down with Pacquiao’s trainer and confidante, Freddie Roach, who operated a nearby boxing gym Rueda frequented.
Rueda claimed he was promised a “finder’s fee” – two percent of the gross proceeds — for arranging the May 2014 sit-down that led to the 2015 “Battle for Greatness” that saw Mayweather beat Pacquiao in a unanimous decision.
“Despite the immense returns gained by CBS, Showtime, Roach, and Pacquiao, Rueda has not received his finder’s fee or any other reasonable compensation for his pivotal role,” stated the lawsuit. “Roach and Pacquiao have not paid Rueda anything.”
Rueda said his life became a living nightmare when he pursued the finder’s fee and claimed he was “threatened intimate and repeatedly terrorized for several weeks,” the lawsuit stated.
“As a result of the threats to his livelihood and his being watched, followed, mocked, and beset at work and after his shifts at Craig’s restaurant, Rueda was in fear for his safety and fearful he would not be able to provide for his family,” the lawsuit stated.
Rueda claimed several complaints he filed with the Los Angeles Police Department didn't help.
“However, when Rueda went to the Hollywood police station to file a report, a high-ranking police officer prevented him from doing so,” the lawsuit stated. “The officer seemed to know about Rueda’s court case against the CBS Defendants and told Rueda to forget about his case and leave town if he wanted to stay alive. Fearing for his safety, Rueda left Los Angeles.”
Rueda initially filed the lawsuit in 2016, but it was delayed by an appeal filed by one of the defendants.