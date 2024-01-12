Manny Pacquiao, His Trainer & Ex-CBS Head Les Moonves Accused of Using Third Parties to Intimidate Waiter Suing Over Unpaid Finder's Fee for 2015 Mayweather Fight

A former Hollywood waiter has filed a new $8.6 million lawsuit over an alleged unpaid finder's fee for working behind the scenes to set up the 2015 “Fight of the Century” between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the amended complaint filed by Gabriel Rueda against Pacquiao, his longtime trainer, and Paramound Global (owner of CBS) claiming he was allegedly cheated out of his two percent cut for helping to set up the pay-per-view fight that generated $430 million for the boxers, promoters, and the Showtime Network.

In addition, the amended suit accused, Pacquiao, his trainer Frederick Roach, and former CBS boss Les Moonves of allegedly using their influence to run the aspiring actor out of Los Angeles fearing for his life after enduring a series of threats and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”