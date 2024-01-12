Wedding Bells? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Engaged on Couple's 'One-year Anniversary in July': Sources
Travis Kelce is reportedly planning to propose to Taylor Swift on the couple’s “one-year anniversary in July,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Swift, 34, announced that she and Kelce, also 34, started dating earlier than initially thought, sources close to the couple revealed that the pair “discussed” a possible engagement and that “there is a plan.”
“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” one insider told Page Six on Thursday. “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”
The insider also told Page Six that the superstar singer and NFL star will not get engaged sooner because “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Anti-Hero hitmaker and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were first linked in September when Swift went to watch Kelce and his team take on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.
Flash forward to December, and the Love Story singer told TIME that she and Kelce actually started “hanging out” months before they were first publicly linked in September.
According to Swift, she and her NFL star beau first “hung out” after Kelce spoke about his interest in the singer during an episode of his New Heights podcast in July.
“We started hanging out right after that,” the Cruel Summer singer told TIME last month. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”
“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game,” she added. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
Swift also opened up about the pair’s relationship and how they are both “just proud of each other” as she continues her wildly popular Eras Tour and Kelce and the Chiefs continue to fight for Super Bowl LVIII contention.
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said after she was named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year.
“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” the singer added. And we’re just proud of each other.”
Meanwhile, another source close to the power couple revealed that Kelce already asked Swift’s father, Scott Swift, for the singer’s hand in marriage.
“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” a friend close to the NFL star said in December.
Swift and Kelce spent the winter holidays together, and they were spotted celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve by each other’s side.