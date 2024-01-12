Your tip
Hugh Jackman Determined to Win Back Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Don't Just Stop Loving Someone'

Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness could find their way back to each other after calling it quits, according to a sensational report.

Jan. 12 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Box office star Hugh Jackman and his estranged wife, Deborra-lee Furness, may be having second thoughts after calling it quits, according to a sensational report which claims the exes still hold a torch for each other romantically.

Insiders close to the Wolverine star claimed their split has been a tough pill to swallow for both and being apart for Christmas for the first time in nearly three decades hit home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA

"Without a doubt, she misses him. You don't just stop loving someone," said a friend. "However, she also has to love herself and do what is right for her — not him."

Tipsters claimed that although she has a place in her heart for Jackman, wooing her to return won't be easy.

The friendly former flames ran into each other at the funeral of fellow Aussie Bill Granger and witnesses told The National Enquirer that Jackman appeared to miss Furness and seemed determined to get their marriage back on track.

Source: MEGA

"Deborra was moved — but remained distant," said an insider. "One thing is for sure — Hugh is going to have to summon all the charm he used to become a beloved international star to win her back."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Jackman and Furness for comment.

MORE ON:
Hugh Jackman
Source: MEGA

The pair met in 1995 on the Australian TV series Corelli and tied the knot one year later.

They welcomed two children prior to their separation.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the former couple wrote in a joint statement released in September.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Source: MEGA

Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September.

Despite reports that he was back in the dating scene just weeks later in October, a source with direct knowledge told RadarOnline.com there was "no truth" to the rumors.

To kick off the new year, Jackman shared a video of himself running into the sea, writing, "I wish you all every blessing for 2024 no matter what may come, including freezing water."

