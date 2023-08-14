Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband Ken Todd Slapped With Legal Papers Outside His $12 Million Beverly Hills Mansion
Lisa Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd was served with legal papers at the couple’s famed $12 million Villa Rose estate in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Todd’s former landlord, who is suing him for alleged unpaid rent on the reality star’s now-closed restaurant PUMP, hired a process server to track him down.
The process server showed up at Vanderpump and Todd’s 7,755 sq. ft. mega-mansion on August 10 at 8:33 PM. The filing notes that Todd was served by "personal service" — only days after the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
As we first reported, earlier this month, the company 8948 Santa Monica Partners sued PUMP LLC and Todd for breach of contract and promissory fraud and conversion.
8948, who owned and leased to the couple the location where PUMP operated, said Todd leased the property for the bar in 2013.
Todd and his company agreed to pay $32,500 per month in rent. The amount was increased to $42,500 in 2020. PUMP closed down on July 5.
In the lawsuit, 8948 said Todd breached the lease but refused to pay rent and other charges in the amount of $250k. In addition, the landlord said he failed to transfer the Liquor License for the location after the lease terminated, which was allegedly in the initial lease agreement.
The company said it entered into a lease with a new tenant and needed the Liquor License to turn over to the new tenants.
Further, the suit alleged, “PUMP has removed from the Premises fixtures and property attached to the Premises (“Fixtures”) including without limitation a customized security gate (“Gate”).”
“Defendants’ and each of their failure and refusal to reassign, transfer and convey the Liquor License to 8948 will cause 8948 to suffer a loss of approximately $56,500 of base rent and other charges for each month that Defendants fail and refuse to reassign, transfer and convey the Liquor License to 8948. In addition, 8948 will suffer a loss of the value of the Liquor License itself with a current estimated fair market value of $150,000,” the suit read.
The property owner demanded $750k in damages for the alleged breach of contract and another $200k for refusing to turn over the liquor license and taxing fixtures.
Todd denied the allegations of wrongdoing. He told RadarOnline.com, "When we took over the place known as Pump 10 years ago, it was an empty car park. There were no trees. We installed beautiful olive trees, and they belong to us. We did not take the trees; they are still there.”
Todd added, “We did not rip the chandeliers out like the landlord is claiming. We lovingly took the antiques out, which are now in our possession as they are also ours. You don’t normally find antique chandeliers hanging in a car park. The liquor license we have traded under for the last 10 years also belongs to us. We are happy to sell it to them at the fair market value. As a result of the landlord’s actions, we will be filing a cross-complaint seeking compensatory and punitive damages for their conduct."
Back in May, Lisa announced the restaurant was closing after 10 years.
"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," she said.
"While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to," she said. "After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable."