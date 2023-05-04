Lisa Vanderpump Closing Pump Restaurant For Good Over Rent Dispute

Say goodbye to Pumptinis in West Hollywood. Lisa Vanderpump is closing the doors to her iconic restaurant Pump at the flagship location permanently next month after the landlord upped the rent, RadarOnline.com can report.

This outlet told you first — Vanderpump, 62, had been mulling over resigning a 10-year lease at the corner of Santa Monica and Robertson since March after denying to us exclusively that the eatery had its liquor license suspended.