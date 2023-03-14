Lisa Vanderpump DENIES Restaurant's Liquor License Was Suspended, Back To Serving Booze On Wednesday
Pump-Tinis for everyone! Lisa Vanderpump's famous restaurant Pump, located in the heart of West Hollywood, will be serving alcohol on Wednesday following bombshell accusations the eatery's liquor license was suspended on the heels of the Scandoval cheating bombshell.
Lisa's rep tells RadarOnline.com that the March 8 "collections suspension" listed on the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control's website was a "bookkeeping error" and was "immediately sorted out," marking off one last to-do for Lisa after Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix discovered her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been tangled in a months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.
Pump was closed on Saturday and Sunday with a sign outside citing "heavy rains" as the reason behind keeping the doors locked. RadarOnline.com is told that the WeHo-based restaurant will be open for business as usual tomorrow — and will be serving its full list of fancy cocktails.
Besides Pump and nearby TomTom, Lisa and her husband, Ken, also own neighborhood favorite SUR, the Los Angeles restaurant Bravo's reality show is based on.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana was "blindsided" when she discovered Sandoval had been two-timing her with their costar by finding an "inappropriate" FaceTime video of Raquel on her boyfriend's phone. Sources told us the affair has been going on for 8 months, with the two sometimes hooking up in Ariana's home while she was asleep.
The drama has spilled over to the entire cast, with Raquel being granted a temporary restraining order against Ariana's best friend, Scheana Shay.
Raquel claimed Scheana punched her in the face, giving her a black eye when she learned about the infidelity. In the filing, Sandoval's lover included injury photos that she said were a direct result of the alleged assault.
Scheana denied punching Raquel, telling RadarOnline.com that Leviss is a “known liar and a cheat."
Several cast members and ex-Pump Rules stars have put their two cents in about the affair, including Vanderpump. While questions continue to surround how Bravo will strategically film the upcoming reunion amid the restraining order and cheating drama, RadarOnline.com is told that producers will be discussing the game plan with everyone this week.
Bravo declined to comment about the reunion when we reached out.