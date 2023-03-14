Lisa Vanderpump DENIES Restaurant's Liquor License Was Suspended, Back To Serving Booze On Wednesday

Besides Pump and nearby TomTom, Lisa and her husband, Ken, also own neighborhood favorite SUR, the Los Angeles restaurant Bravo's reality show is based on.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana was "blindsided" when she discovered Sandoval had been two-timing her with their costar by finding an "inappropriate" FaceTime video of Raquel on her boyfriend's phone. Sources told us the affair has been going on for 8 months, with the two sometimes hooking up in Ariana's home while she was asleep.

The drama has spilled over to the entire cast, with Raquel being granted a temporary restraining order against Ariana's best friend, Scheana Shay.