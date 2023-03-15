Lisa Vanderpump Mulling Over Renewing Pump's WeHo Lease Amid Scandoval Drama
Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, Pump, can't stay out of the headlines. Hours after Vanderpump denied the eatery had its liquor license suspended, RadarOnline.com has learned the West Hollywood restaurant might be losing its iconic location for good.
Los Angeles broker Leslie Haro sparked a firestorm when she posted a photo of the restaurant, located on the corner of Santa Monica and Robertson Boulevard, and teased that the location would soon be leased.
Vanderpump and her husband, Ken, do not own the location, and the landlord is hunting for a new tenant while the power couple mulls over whether they want to resign the lease, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Lisa isn't sure she's ready to let go of the establishment.
"We’ve been in the Pump location for 10 years, have a great relationship with the landlord, and are currently discussing resigning our lease over the next few months," she told the outlet, adding they have not made a decision yet.
Lisa also teased what RadarOnline.com already told you — that Pump will be open tonight, and the restaurant's infamous Pump-Tinis will be flowing after a slight hiccup with a March 8 "collections suspension."
Her rep confirmed to us the "suspension" listed on the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control's website was a "bookkeeping error" and was "immediately sorted out."
While "heavy rain" kept the eatery closed over the weekend, Pump will be serving its full list of fancy cocktails when it opens at 5 PM.
The leasing drama comes on the heels of the biggest affair news in Vanderpump Rules history. As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana Madix discovered her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been tangled in a months-long romance with their costar Raquel Leviss.
Lisa recently addressed the shocking infidelity but stuck up for her former SUR bartender and current waitress.
- Lisa Vanderpump DENIES Restaurant's Liquor License Was Suspended, Back To Serving Booze On Wednesday
- Ariana Madix Flees To Mexico For Post-Tom Sandoval Breakup Partying With Friends, 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Appears In Good Spirits
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Appears Unbothered In First Sighting Since Trashing 'Known Liar' Raquel Leviss Over Restraining Order
“This kind of vigilante justice I don’t agree with at all,” Lisa said on Watch What Happens Live in response to the hate that Sandoval and Raquel have received. "I think these are people that are living their life in a public forum, which is very difficult."
She added, "There's so much infidelity in the world. It's not like they murdered anyone."
The messiness of the situation doesn't stop.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana was "blindsided" when she discovered Sandoval had been two-timing her with their costar by finding an "inappropriate" FaceTime video of Raquel on her boyfriend's phone. Sources told us the affair has been going on for 8 months, with the two sometimes hooking up in Ariana's home while she was asleep.
The drama has spilled over to the entire cast, with Raquel being granted a temporary restraining order against Ariana's best friend, Scheana Shay.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Raquel claimed Scheana punched her in the face, giving her a black eye when she learned about the infidelity. In the filing, Sandoval's lover included injury photos that she said were a direct result of the alleged assault.
Scheana denied punching Raquel, telling RadarOnline.com that Leviss is a “known liar and a cheat."
Bravo will be forced to get creative for the filming of the upcoming reunion amid the restraining order and cheating drama. RadarOnline.com is told that producers will be discussing the game plan with everyone this week.
The network declined to comment when we reached out.