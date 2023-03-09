Your tip
Lisa Vanderpump Reignites Feud With Lisa Rinna By Trash-Talking About 'RHOBH' Exit: 'I Know She Was Fired'

Lisa Vanderpump can't let her beef with Lisa Rinna go. Years after #PuppyGate, in which Rinna relentlessly accused LVP of leaking stories to RadarOnline.com about Dorit Kemsley abandoning her adopted dog, the restauranteur got her sweet revenge by insisting her ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar was fired from the reality show, contrary to how she's spinning her departure.

The trash-talking went down on Wednesday during a sit-down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. LVP was expected to address "Scandoval"— the love triangle involving her three Vanderpump Rules costars: Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix — and while she delivered tea on the embattled trio, she couldn't wait to shade her archenemy.

lisa vanderpump rinna wwhl fired sandoval affair
Source: Bravo
Rinna announced her departure from RHOBH after 9 seasons in January. Her exit came months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that she was renegotiating her contract with Bravo. Sources told this outlet that Rinna was demanding $2 million a season, which would have made her the highest-paid housewife of any franchise ever.

While Bravo told us the decision "was mutual," LVP said otherwise.

lisa vanderpump rinna wwhl fired sandoval affair
Source: Bravo
Teasing the possibility of her housewife return, the SUR co-owner slapped a grin on her face and teased, “Oh, Rinna’s finally gone? What, did she leave or was she fired?”

“She’s on a brief pause,” Andy replied laughing — but LVP wouldn't let it go.

“I know she was fired,” the Bravolebrity said. “But … you know what? We’ve talked about it. You’ve said the door’s always open, and you’re kind of on the right path with one gone. There’s just a few more to go."

lisa rinna kathy hilton aspen meltdown robyn dixon rhop
Source: Mega
LVP also revealed she had an awkward run-in with Rinna in Paris, in which the two avoided each other despite staying in the same hotel, and somehow brought it back to her ex-RHOBH costar when seemingly defending Sandoval against Internet trolls for having a months-long affair with Raquel behind his girlfriend of nine years Ariana's back.

“This kind of vigilante justice I don’t agree with at all,” she said in response to the hate. "I think these are people that are living their life in a public forum, which is very difficult."

Admitting the affair wasn't right, LVP said, “it’s not like they murdered anyone. It’s a show.”

That's when she took her last dig at Rinna — also targeting her other enemy, Kyle Richards.

vanderpump
Source: Mega

“Condemn their actions, but don’t condemn the people, OK?” she advised. “All this aggression … it can have serious ramifications. I really mean that. I think everybody should be careful with that.”

LVP tied up the topic by shadily responding, "I don’t like it, and I don’t want to see it — unless it’s to, you know, Kyle or Lisa Rinna.”

LVP's feud with Rinna and Kyle began in 2018 when she was accused of leaking the #PuppyGate scandal to RadarOnline.com. Amid the fallout with her costars, LVP stopped filming and failed to show up at the reunion. She announced her departure in 2019 after a 9-season run.

Rinna's team couldn't be reached for comment.

