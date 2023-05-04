Lisa Vanderpump's Husband Ken Todd Had 'Emotional Meeting' With Pump Staff About Closing, Scrambling to Save Loyal Employees' Jobs
Lisa Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, was the one who delivered the news of Pump's closure to the restaurant's beloved staff, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Sources with direct knowledge tell us the meeting happened on Wednesday, and things got "emotional."
While Lisa and Ken refuse to pay $1 million in yearly rent for the iconic eatery's prime location in West Hollywood, we've learned they will do their best to help their employees. That includes moving some of Pump's loyal servers, bartenders, etc., to their nearby restaurants TomTom and SUR — however, nothing is set in stone.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal that Pumptinis aren't going anywhere. Despite the restaurant closing in July, insiders shared that Vanderpump's delicious martini will be available at TomTom when Pump shuts its doors for good.
As this outlet reported, Lisa and Ken chose not to commit to another 10-year lease after the landlords demanded a massive spike in yearly rent. It's the same reason that their former successful restaurant Villa Blanca closed.
However, the power couple plan on having a massive "last hurrah" before closing Pump forever. RadarOnline.com is told that Lisa and Ken will go hard for Pride Month in June and are putting together plans to make the annual parade event its best one yet.
The Pump Family released a statement on Thursday announcing the news.
"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," they said.
"While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable," their statement continued.
Despite the end of an era, Lisa and Ken are excited to "support the local community" with the restaurant's last pride parade party next month.
Insiders stressed that while Pump is closing, the couple still has TomTom with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, as well as SUR, which Vanderpump Rules is centered around, and several eateries in Las Vegas to visit.