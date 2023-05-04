Lisa Vanderpump's Husband Ken Todd Had 'Emotional Meeting' With Pump Staff About Closing, Scrambling to Save Loyal Employees' Jobs

While Lisa and Ken refuse to pay $1 million in yearly rent for the iconic eatery's prime location in West Hollywood, we've learned they will do their best to help their employees. That includes moving some of Pump's loyal servers, bartenders, etc., to their nearby restaurants TomTom and SUR — however, nothing is set in stone.

RadarOnline.com can also reveal that Pumptinis aren't going anywhere. Despite the restaurant closing in July, insiders shared that Vanderpump's delicious martini will be available at TomTom when Pump shuts its doors for good.