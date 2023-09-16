Lisa Vanderpump's Husband Demands $1 Million Lawsuit Brought By PUMP's Ex-Landlord Be Dismissed, Denies Owing Unpaid Rent
Lisa Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd has scoffed at the lawsuit brought by the former landlord for the couple’s PUMP — and denied he owes a dime in unpaid rent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Todd and his company PUMP LLC responded to the lawsuit brought by 8949 Santa Monica Partners for breach of contract and promissory fraud.
8948, owned and leased to Todd the location where PUMP operated. The property was leased by PUMP LLC in 2013.
Todd agreed to pay $32,500 per month in rent. The amount was increased to $42,500 in 2020. PUMP closed down on July 5, 2023.
The landlord claimed Todd breached the lease by failing to pay rent and other charges totaling $250k. Further, 8948 argued that Todd had failed to transfer the liquor license for the location after the lease was terminated.
The landlord said that was required per the lease agreement. 8948 said it had leased the location to another tenant and they needed the license.
Further, the landlord alleged, “PUMP has removed from the Premises fixtures and property attached to the Premises (“Fixtures”) including without limitation a customized security gate (“Gate”).”
“Defendants’ and each of their failure and refusal to reassign, transfer and convey the Liquor License to 8948 will cause 8948 to suffer a loss of approximately $56,500 of base rent and other charges for each month that Defendants fail and refuse to reassign, transfer and convey the Liquor License to 8948. In addition, 8948 will suffer a loss of the value of the Liquor License itself with a current estimated fair market value of $150,000,” the suit read.
The lawsuit demanded $950k in damages.
Now, in a newly filed response, Todd and his company argued the landlord was not entitled to recover any money from the defendants because their acts and omissions were, at all times, justified, fair privileged, and undertaken in the good faith and commercially reasonable pursuit of legitimate business purpose.
Further, Todd said the landlord’s own negligence and other wrongful conduct contributed to any injury it now suffers.
The Vanderpump Rules star has demanded the entire suit be dismissed.
After the lawsuit was filed, Todd told RadarOnline.com,, "When we took over the place known as Pump 10 years ago, it was an empty car park. There were no trees. We installed beautiful olive trees, and they belong to us. We did not take the trees; they are still there.”
Todd added, “We did not rip the chandeliers out like the landlord is claiming. We lovingly took the antiques out, which are now in our possession as they are also ours. You don’t normally find antique chandeliers hanging in a car park. The liquor license we have traded under for the last 10 years also belongs to us. We are happy to sell it to them at the fair market value. As a result of the landlord’s actions, we will be filing a cross-complaint seeking compensatory and punitive damages for their conduct."
Back in May, Lisa announced the restaurant was closing after 10 years.
"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," she said.
"While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to," she said. "After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable."