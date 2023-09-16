Lisa Vanderpump's Husband Demands $1 Million Lawsuit Brought By PUMP's Ex-Landlord Be Dismissed, Denies Owing Unpaid Rent

After the lawsuit was filed, Todd told RadarOnline.com,, "When we took over the place known as Pump 10 years ago, it was an empty car park. There were no trees. We installed beautiful olive trees, and they belong to us. We did not take the trees; they are still there.”

Todd added, “We did not rip the chandeliers out like the landlord is claiming. We lovingly took the antiques out, which are now in our possession as they are also ours. You don’t normally find antique chandeliers hanging in a car park. The liquor license we have traded under for the last 10 years also belongs to us. We are happy to sell it to them at the fair market value. As a result of the landlord’s actions, we will be filing a cross-complaint seeking compensatory and punitive damages for their conduct."