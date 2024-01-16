‘Bad News’: Trump’s Ex-Friend Joe Scarborough Criticizes Ex-President For Only Winning 51% of Iowa Vote

Trump received 51% support from the 150,000 Iowa voters who turned out. Ron DeSantis came in second with 21% and Nikki Haley was in a close third with 19% of the vote. Vivek Ramaswamy announced he was dropping out of the race after placing fourth in Iowa.

“We did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight,” Ramaswamy said.

On his show, Scarborough told his viewers the results were “bad news” for the GOP and Trump.