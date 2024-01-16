Your tip
‘Bad News’: Trump’s Ex-Friend Joe Scarborough Criticizes Ex-President For Only Winning 51% of Iowa Vote

The host said Trump's win was still "bad news" for the ex-president.

Jan. 16 2024, Published 9:59 a.m. ET

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said the GOP and Donald Trump should be concerned despite the ex-president winning in Iowa, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, hours after Trump’s victory in the Iowa caucus, Scarborough appeared on Morning Joe to discuss the outcome.

Joe didn't hold back.

Trump received 51% support from the 150,000 Iowa voters who turned out. Ron DeSantis came in second with 21% and Nikki Haley was in a close third with 19% of the vote. Vivek Ramaswamy announced he was dropping out of the race after placing fourth in Iowa.

“We did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight,” Ramaswamy said.

On his show, Scarborough told his viewers the results were “bad news” for the GOP and Trump.

“I want to look at this another way,” Scarborough said. “If Barack Obama took four years off and then ran in a Democratic caucus in Iowa, would 50% of Democrats vote against Barack Obama? No, no. They wouldn’t.”

“The fact that Donald Trump has 50% of Republicans not voting for him — and, as Steve Kornacki said, one-third hating him in the state of Iowa,” he added. “We can all sit here and, you know, put on sackcloth and ashes and, and moan about Donald Trump getting 51% of the vote. Got to say, for people who actually want to win general elections, that’s not good news.”

Cohost John Heilemann interjected to explain the difference in this election from others. He pointed out Trump had no stopped campaigning since he left office.

“Trump getting over 50 was an achievement for him in terms of proving that he has the majority of the Republican Party, at least here in Iowa,” Heillemann said. “But it is a sign that there continues to be this large…the Republicans know him really well. And there may still not be enough of a hunger to depose Donald Trump as the Republican nominee, but there is a large hunger in the party for people who want to oppose Donald Trump,” he said.

Scarborough added, “50% of people voting in the Iowa caucuses against a former president is bad news for that party’s prospects in the general election,” he concluded. “Not good news.”

