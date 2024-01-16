Diddy Drops Bombshell Lawsuit Accusing Liquor Company of Racism

Diddy has dropped his bombshell lawsuit against the liquor company Diageo after the parties reached a private agreement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Diddy and Diageo released a joint statement that stated, “Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them. Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice. Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns.”