Floyd Mayweather Sued By Fan Over Alleged Assault By Boxer's Bodyguard Outside Downtown LA Restaurant

Floyd Mayweather was accused of ordering his bodyguard to handle a fan who started filming the boxer with his cell phone. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Eduardo Andres Torres Martinez sued Mayweather, The Money Team LLC, and the company that owns the restaurant, Yard House.

The suit accused the defendants of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and general negligence. In the suit, Martinez said he was at the Yard House at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles on February 10, 2022.

He said “at some point, Mayweather Money Team” entered the restaurant, “which resulted in a large crowd to gather around them causing a commotion.” Martinez said “using his cell phone” he started recording the Mayweather Money Team. He said Floyd noticed that he was recording and allegedly instructed his bodyguards to handle Martinez.

Martinez claimed the bodyguard approached him and “negligently, carelessly, intentionally, maliciously and/or physically touched, struck, and/or hit [Martinez] by striking” him and causing him to fall to the ground. Martinez said the bodyguard then wrestled with him in an “attempt to confiscate” his cell phone, which allegedly caused him further injuries and damages.

In the suit, Martinez accused Yard House’s security of being negligent and failing to take care of the situation or stop Mayweather’s team from hitting him. Martinez said he was “placed in great fear for his life, health and safety.”

The alleged victim said he suffered severe and permanent past, present and future physical and bodily injuries. He said he racked up medical bills being treated by doctors for his injuries. Martinez said the incident caused him to suffer extreme and severe mental suffering, anguish, anxiety, humiliation and emotional distress and “has been injured in his mind and body.”

Martinez demanded unspecified damages in his lawsuit. Mayweather has yet to respond to the accusations in court. Back in 2020, Floyd and his security team were involved in another situation. TMZ reported a police report was filed against the boxer after a 32-year-old man claimed Floyd freaked out on him after he asked for a photo. The man filed a report claiming he was assaulted. Floyd denied he ever touched the man.