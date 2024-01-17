'Take It Away!': Donald Trump Demands NBC and CNN Have 'Licenses Pulled' for Not Airing His Full Iowa Victory Speech
Donald Trump demanded that NBC and CNN have their “licenses pulled” after the networks refused to air the embattled ex-president’s full Iowa Caucus victory speech this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s latest diatribe came on Tuesday night as he campaigned in New Hampshire ahead of the state’s GOP primary election later this month.
Although both NBC and CNN aired parts of the former president’s speech in Iowa on Monday night, Trump raged that the networks “refused to air” his caucus victory address.
He also dubbed the networks “corrupt,” “crooked” and “dishonest” and called for their “licenses” to be “taken away.”
“We were talking about her show and how corrupt the press is, and last night it was amazing,” Trump told his New Hampshire crowd on Tuesday night. “NBC and CNN refused to air my victory speech.”
“I think of it because they are crooked. They’re dishonest, and frankly, they should have their licenses or whatever they have pulled,” he continued. “Take it away!”
Meanwhile, it was revealed that both networks aired Trump’s Iowa victory speech for roughly ten minutes following his win on Monday night.
Both NBC and CNN decided to cut away from Trump’s speech after the embattled ex-president started to repeat baseless claims about a “deep state conspiracy” that rigged the 2020 presidential election against him.
Trump also called President Joe Biden the “worst president ever” and claimed that “the whole world is laughing at us.”
Rachel Maddow, who covered the Iowa caucuses and Trump’s expected victory on Monday night, later explained why her network – MSNBC – opted not to air any portion of the 45th president’s victory address.
“There is a reason that we and other news organizations have generally stopped giving an unfiltered live platform to remarks by former President Trump,” Maddow explained.
“It is not out of spite. It is not a decision that we relish. It is a decision that we regularly revisit, and honestly, earnestly,” she continued.
“It is not an easy decision, but there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things,” Maddow concluded. “And that is a fundamental truth of our business and who we are.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s remarks in New Hampshire on Tuesday night would not be the first time the former president targeted a mainstream news network over their coverage of him.
Trump threatened to make MSNBC and its parent company, Comcast, “pay” for what he called “illegal political activity” against him back in November.
The 45th president then called Comcast CEO Brian Roberts a “slimeball” before accusing the network of “election interference.”
“Our so-called ‘government’ should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last year. “Much more to come, watch!”