Judge Shuts Down Cher’s Son Elijah Allman Plea to Dismiss Divorce Ahead of Courtroom Showdown With Singer
Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman hit a roadblock in his effort to dismiss his yet-to-be-finalized divorce from his wife Marieangela King — as the singer continues her fight to be named conservator of her son due to his alleged addiction issues.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied Allman’s request.
Allman and King have been married since 2013. Cher’s son filed for divorce in November 2021, but the case has dragged on without any settlement being reached.
Last year, King claimed she had reconciled with Allman but accused Cher of having him kidnapped and forced into a rehab facility.
In December, Cher filed an emergency petition to be named conservator of Allman.
“Elijah is substantially unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” the entertainer’s petition read.
Cher explained, “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”
In her petition, Cher accused her son’s wife of enabling his behavior. “Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises,” the filing claimed.
Cher claimed King was not, “supportive of Elijah’s recovery.” The singer claimed King “actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.
“Most recently, [Cher] is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care,” the singer’s lawyer wrote.
King denied Cher’s accusations. She told Page Six that she had been a “champion” for Allman’s sobriety.
“I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery,” she told the outlet. "I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered.”
Cher argued that King should not be named conservator and noted the pending divorce in her filing.
At a hearing, Allman opposed Cher’s emergency petition. He claimed he needed additional time to review the documents.
In addition, Allman claimed he had been sober for months and did not need a conservatorship.
The judge denied the emergency request filed by Cher but set a hearing for January 29 for the parties to make their case.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, days before the conservatorship hearing, Allman’s lawyer asked the judge presiding over his divorce to dismiss the entire case.
He asked that the “entire action of all parties and all causes of actions” be dismissed. However, Elijah’s lawyer noted, “sums due pursuant to the temporary support stipulation remain due and owing.”
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Allman and King have reconciled and are back living together.
The judge denied the request due to the verbiage about the temporary support. The court noted the support cannot remain enforceable if the case is dismissed.
Allman has yet to refile his request.