Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Looks Clean-cut in First Sighting Since Conservatorship Victory
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman reemerged for the first time since a judge denied his famous mother's conservatorship request, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 47-year-old broke cover and appeared clean-cut in a recent Instagram picture, posted to his social media just ten days after Cher's petition for sole conservatorship over Elijah was shut down.
Sharing a black and white photo of himself, Cher's child with the late singer Gregg Allman appeared in a dark-colored shirt and light cargo bottoms. Accessorizing with sunglasses and a necklace, Elijah flaunted his signature feathered locks and bare face.
“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life," Cher's son captioned the picture, quoting author Henry David Thoreau's book Walden.
Elijah looked relaxed in the photo, keeping his hands strategically in his pockets after calling off his divorce from Marieangela King. Cher's petition for immediate temporary conservatorship over Elijah was dismissed earlier this month after the If I Could Turn Back Time singer’s lawyers argued that it was “a life and death decision.”
Elijah argued that he was not adequately served papers and needed additional time to prepare for the January 5 hearing. The judge agreed, moving the temporary hearing to January 29.
Cher urged that Elijah needed a conservator due to his “severe mental health and substance abuse issues." However, he denied her claims, stating he was 90 days sober.
He fought his mother's conservatorship filing "on the following grounds: a conservatorship of the estate is not necessary at this time, no reason exists for the appointment of a conservator, the proposed conservator is not entitled to priority, and proposed conservator is unfit to serve.”
“Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mom as my conservator even if that was necessary. In that case, I would request a third-party neutral fiduciary be appointed," Elijah concluded.
He dismissed his divorce from King just days after she spoke against Cher's desire to have conservatorship over her son.
She called the legal move "deeply disturbing" and slammed Cher's accusation that she was "not supportive of Elijah’s recovery" and "actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”