'Power Over Principle': CNN's Jake Tapper Rails Against Trump Immunity Argument

CNN's Jake Tapper warned the future of America could be at stake after a bold argument was made at a hearing on Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming we are in a "dangerous place."

Tapper gave his commentary on Sunday's State of the Union, referring to remarks made by Trump attorney John Sauer that his client would be immune from prosecution for the assassination of a political rival while in office unless he was first impeached and convicted in Congress.