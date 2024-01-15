Your tip
Donald Trump 'Incorrectly Received' Nearly 2,500 Extra Votes in Virginia While Joe Biden Was 'Shorted' More Than 1,600 in 2020 Election: Report

donald trump incorrectly received votes virginia joe biden
Source: MEGA

Trump, 77, has questioned 81-year-old Biden's health and cognitive ability.

Jan. 15 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

A Republican-led investigation found that then-President Donald Trump “incorrectly received” almost 2,500 extra votes in Virginia during the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned. Then-candidate Joe Biden was reportedly “shorted” more than 1,600 votes.

In a shocking development to come as Trump continues to claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, an investigation launched by a GOP group in Virginia resulted in the discovery of major discrepancies in the state’s 2020 election results.

donald trump incorrectly received votes virginia joe biden
Source: MEGA

“Election results were improperly reported by the previous administration during the 2020 election,” the Prince William County Office of Elections said.

According to the results of the investigation initially launched by the GOP-led Election Integrity Unit, Trump “incorrectly received” approximately 2,327 extra votes in Prince William County, Virginia, in November 2020, while Biden was “shorted” 1,648 votes in the county.

“Election results were improperly reported by the previous administration during the 2020 election,” the Prince William County Office of Elections said in a press release this month. “Our office reported this issue to the Virginia Department of Elections and voluntarily cooperated with the Attorney General’s office.”

“The reporting errors were presumably a consequence of the results tapes not being programmed to a format that was compatible with state reporting requirements,” the PWC Office of Elections continued. “Attempts to correct this issue appear to have created errors.”

“The reporting errors did not consistently favor one party or candidate but were likely due to a lack of proper planning, a difficult election environment, and human error.”

donald trump incorrectly received votes virginia joe biden
Source: MEGA

Then-candidate Joe Biden was reportedly “shorted” more than 1,600 votes.

The office then listed the discrepancies in the county’s results of the 2020 presidential election and minor discrepancies in the county’s House and Senate races that year.

“Donald Trump (R) incorrectly received an extra 2,327 votes and Joe Biden (D) was shorted 1,648 votes,” the investigation found. “Biden won the contest statewide by more than 450,000 votes.”

“Both Senate candidates Mark Warner (D) and Daniel Gade (R) received too few votes by 1,589 and 107 respectively,” the probe also discovered. “Warner won this race by over 500,000 votes.”

“House of Representatives candidate Rob Wittman (R) was shorted by 293 votes but won by more than 80,000 votes,” the press release revealed.

donald trump incorrectly received votes virginia joe biden
Source: MEGA

Biden won Virginia in 2020 by more than 450,000 votes even before the discrepancies were discovered.

According to the PWC Office of Elections, the GOP group’s investigation found that “other contests had negligible differences or no discrepancies at all.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Trump “incorrectly received” nearly 2,500 extra votes in Virginia four years ago marked just the latest blow to the ex-president’s unfounded claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

Former President Trump currently faces several indictments connected to his claim that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" – including criminal indictments in Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Former President Trump currently faces several indictments connected to his claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” – including criminal indictments in Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Trump and many of his allies also face dozens of felony counts connected to their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those alleged efforts were reportedly founded on the belief that the 2020 White House contest was “stolen.”

donald trump incorrectly received votes virginia joe biden
Source: MEGA

Trump still insists that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him.

"I was looking for voter fraud, something that I have to do under my mandate,” Trump said as recently as last week regarding the 2020 election.

"I have to look for voter fraud,” he continued. “And I was finding it, tremendous amounts of voter fraud in the 2020 election. We have volumes of information. That’s all there."

