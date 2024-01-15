Donald Trump 'Incorrectly Received' Nearly 2,500 Extra Votes in Virginia While Joe Biden Was 'Shorted' More Than 1,600 in 2020 Election: Report

A Republican-led investigation found that then-President Donald Trump “incorrectly received” almost 2,500 extra votes in Virginia during the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned. Then-candidate Joe Biden was reportedly “shorted” more than 1,600 votes.

In a shocking development to come as Trump continues to claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, an investigation launched by a GOP group in Virginia resulted in the discovery of major discrepancies in the state’s 2020 election results.