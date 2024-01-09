Home > Politics > Donald Trump Donald Trump Posts Six-Minute Video Ranting About Fight for Immunity in Criminal Case Source: MEGA Donald Trump went on a tirade about presidential immunity hours before his appeal was to be heard. By: Aaron Johnson Jan. 9 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Donald Trump went on a late night, six-minute rant about criminal immunity hours before his appeal on the subject was going to be heard, RadarOnline.com has learned. It was evident that Trump was consumed with his looming appeal — and he appeared desperate to make any argument that might stick.

Judge Tanya Chutkan — who is overseeing Trump's federal election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith — dismissed two motions filed by the ex-president's legal team based on the First Amendment and claims of presidential immunity. The motions were then appealed to the Supreme Court and the DC Circuit Court of Appeals. Trump's team was set to argue for the case's dismissal on Tuesday before a panel of three judges. But before that could happen, Trump couldn't resist going on a rant about why he believed he had full immunity from criminal prosecution.

"Because of Joe Biden. I spend a lot of time in courts. Federal. State, city. And tomorrow, I'll be attending another Biden-inspired federal appeals court argument on presidential immunity in Washington, D.C.," Trump said.

"Of course, I was entitled as president of the United States and commander in chief to immunity. I’m entitled to immunity," Trump continued. "Every president has immunity, especially one that did the job I did." Trump proceeded to compliment himself on a job well done as he insisted that he was "not campaigning" when he addressed a crowd of his supporters from the Eclipse on January 6 with claims of election fraud. "I did a great job, and I wasn’t working for myself. I was working for the country, I wasn’t campaigning. The election was long over. I wasn’t campaigning."

He continued, "I was looking for voter fraud, something that I have to do under my mandate." "I have to look for voter fraud. And I was finding it, tremendous amounts of voter fraud in the 2020 election. We have volumes of information. That’s all there." "And I was doing my job, which I had to do. And it’s my obligation to do an otherwise," Trump said before he noted global conflicts like Russia invading Ukraine and Israel's ongoing assault in Gaza, which he noted did not happen under his watch.

"If I don’t get immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t get immunity," Trump said in an apparent attempt to deflect from his legal woes. Trump then claimed that the border crisis under Biden was "really allowing insurrection" as he continued to ramble off voter issues that were allegedly all Biden's fault. "I’d be the only one that they would even consider not giving me immunity, because for whatever reason, people are angry that I’ve done such a good job and I’ve replaced people that were corrupt that was supposed to be president."

Trump concluded his longwinded remarks by taking a shot at Biden and the integrity of the 2020 election, "You don’t indict your political opponent because he opposes the corrupt election, which you know was corrupt." "Everybody knows it was corrupt. The American public knows it was corrupt. You don’t indict your political opponent. Thank you very much." Trump was not indicted by Biden but rather grand juries who were presented with evidence and witness testimony following extensive investigations.

