Lindsay Lohan 'Hurt' Over Off-Color Diss in 'Mean Girls' Remake
Not so fetch. Lindsay Lohan wasn't happy that she was made the butt of a joke in the Mean Girls remake, RadarOnline.com has learned. After discovering oil heir Brandon Davis' 2006 explicit "fire c-----" diss snuck its way into the film without her approval, Lohan's rep spoke out about the actress' reaction, revealing she was shocked, especially since her pal Tina Fey wrote the flick.
"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," Lohan's rep Leslie Sloane told The Messenger after seeing the movie at the New York City premiere last week.
Lohan famously played Cady Heron in the original 2004 blockbuster. Angourie Rice is reprising her character in the musical remake.
The off-color joke was made by Megan Thee Stallion, who made a cameo in the new flick. The rapper's music collaboration with Reneé Rapp called Not My Fault is featured in the movie.
Megan shows up on the screen in a pink bikini top for her cameo, singing Cady's praises after she becomes the High School's cool girl. Dropping the unforgettable line, the WAP rapper said, "Somebody sent me this look, and I was like, 'Hot Girls, we are going back." She then referenced 2006, saying, "Fire c----- is back!"
Almost 20 years ago, Davis made the explicit remark about Lohan's undercarriage when leaving a club with her former friend Paris Hilton. He didn't stop at "fire c-----" either. He had plenty of other disgusting things to say about her private parts. The video lives on TMZ.
Lohan welcomed her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, in 2023. The two, who married in 2022, share a son named Luai.
"Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” her rep said at the time. “The family is over the moon in love."
Lohan appears in the Mean Girls remake, which makes the "fire c------" reference even more confusing.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Fey for comment.
Last year, Lohan joined her original cast members for a Mean Girls spot in a Walmart ad. Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert appeared alongside Lohan, but Rachel McAdams, who starred as Regina George, did not participate in the reunion.
It was reported that the foursome was approached to appear in the Broadway musical. However, they turned down the deal because they were allegedly offended by the offers.