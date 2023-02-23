Lindsay Lohan & Rachel McAdams Turn Down ‘Disrespectful’ Offer To Appear In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie
Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert were set to reunite in the new Mean Girls movie but sources revealed the ladies are offended by their offers from Paramount, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the production, the actresses, who starred in the iconic 2004 film, have been in talks to appear in the upcoming Broadway musical version of Mean Girls.
The movie is set to debut on Paramount+. However, despite all the actresses being on board, sources told Page Six the studio has made “disrespectful” offers.
“Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth,” a source told the outlet. “All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth.”
The insider said McAdams, who played Regina George, was offered a larger role than Lohan, Seyfried, and Chabert.
“As of now, the negotiations are stalled,” the source told Page Six. Tina Fey, who wrote the original, is returning as math teacher Ms., Norbury in the musical.
Sources said Fey has commanded a seven-figure deal for her role on the project. However, a source said Lohan and her three co-stars were only offered a “fraction” of what Fey was paid.
Production on the film is scheduled to begin on March 6.
Back in December, Lohan and Seyfried talked about the possibility of the reunion during a chat in Interview magazine.
"I don't know," Lohan told Seyfried. "I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone."
Seyfried said she agreed, adding, "Yeah. It would just be completely different."
"Anyway, Tina Fey is busy. She'll get around to it," Seyfried added. "Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."
Lohan said, “It's fun to have certain memories that we can't share with anyone else.” She spoke fondly of filming Mean Girls telling her co-star, “I had a feeling, just because you don't always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through.”