'MEAN GIRLS' REBOOT: Lizzy Caplan Is 'On Board' With Lindsay Lohan Return, Discusses Possibility Of Remake
Emmy-award-winning actress Lizzy Caplan graced the cover of GRAZIA Magazine and dished all about Lindsay Lohan's comeback and the possibility of a Mean Girls reboot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Caplan, 40, got candid with the Italian-based fashion magazine about all-things motherhood, and, of course, Tina Fey's cult classic film.
The Fleishman Is In Trouble star graced the Winter 22 cover of GRAZIA and dished about taking on nonconventional characters, as well as the possibility of a Mean Girls reboot.
On the cult classic movie's star, Lohan, recovery from addiction and her recent return to the industry, Caplan gushed over her former co-star.
"I am so on board with this return of Lindsay Lohan," Caplan exclaimed to the magazine. "I’m just pumped. She was such an incredible talent when she was working as a kid and a young adult so I’m happy to see that she’s coming back."
Caplan then mulled over the possibility of a remake of Fey's 2004 instant-classic film.
On whether she would sign up to play her part as Janis Ian, the punk high school outsider and friend of Lohan's character, Caplan kept an open mind to the possibility of a return to the big screen.
"Of course, I would want to be a part of it," Caplan responded. "I would be an idiot not to join."
That would, of course, hinge on whether or not the movie's writer, Fey, had more up her sleeve in regard to a fresh and fulfilling script.
"But to me it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle and end," Caplan noted about her 2004 role. "I don’t know what’s left of the story."
The movie was released almost two decades ago, meaning the once-fresh-faced students would have high schoolers of their own. Caplan opened up on her biggest role yet: motherhood.
"We got a lot of life in before we had a kid, so we were both very ready to do this," the Cloverfield actress said on having kids with Tom Riley. "And it’s just so much more mind-blowing and better than you could imagine before actually going through with it. That’s been our experience."
Caplan also gave insight into how she chooses her roles, which made sense in her portray of Janis
The actress shared that she's drawn to "complicated" female characters, who are "maybe not so easily compartmentalized."