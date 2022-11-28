'MEAN GIRLS' REBOOT: Lizzy Caplan Is 'On Board' With Lindsay Lohan Return, Discusses Possibility Of Remake

On whether she would sign up to play her part as Janis Ian, the punk high school outsider and friend of Lohan's character, Caplan kept an open mind to the possibility of a return to the big screen.

"Of course, I would want to be a part of it," Caplan responded. "I would be an idiot not to join."

That would, of course, hinge on whether or not the movie's writer, Fey, had more up her sleeve in regard to a fresh and fulfilling script.

"But to me it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle and end," Caplan noted about her 2004 role. "I don’t know what’s left of the story."

The movie was released almost two decades ago, meaning the once-fresh-faced students would have high schoolers of their own. Caplan opened up on her biggest role yet: motherhood.