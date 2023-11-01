Rachel McAdams' Absence From 'Mean Girls' Reunion Ad Explained — and It's so Not Fetch

Fans were left wondering why Rachel McAdams was absent from the Mean Girls reunion in Walmart's iconic Black Friday ad — and the reason is so not fetch, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The retail giant managed to get Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert to reprise their roles from the epic 2004 film for the seasonal ad; however, McAdams, who played HBIC Regina George, was noticeably missing in action.