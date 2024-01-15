Home > Politics > Donald Trump 'He Looks Off Balance': Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After Being Accused of 'Dragging' Right Leg Source: MEGA Donald Trump has sparked concern after some believe a viral video showed him "dragging" his right leg. By: Aaron Johnson Jan. 15 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has sparked concern after some believe a viral video showed him "dragging" his right leg, RadarOnline.com has learned. Trump, set for his caucus showdown in Iowa with record-breaking frigid temperatures, was captured delivering pizzas to firefighters in Waukee on Sunday; however, many questioned if the 77-year-old ex-president is concealing possible medical issues after the clip went viral.

In one video posted by Trump lover "johnny maga,” the former commander-in-chief was captured walking toward the firefighters with eight pizza boxes in his hand. Wearing a navy suit with his signature red tie and a long peacoat, Trump cracked a joke before passing on the pies.

Source: MEGA Several are questioning if the ex-president is suffering mobility issues.

"That's a lot of pizza. Can I have some, too?" he asked, to which they all laughed. "Trump is carrying around 8 pizzas like it’s nothing. Biden would face plant with more than 2," the X user captioned the video. However, those not on the Trump train said they noticed something strange with his leg.

He keeps dragging that right leg. pic.twitter.com/Mn0zbD9sFH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 14, 2024

The clip was reposed by the editor-in-chief of the independent news network Meidas Touch, Ron Filipkowski, who claimed that Trump “keeps dragging that right leg.” His post has already gained over 900k views and counting.

In a separate video posted by Washington Examiner reporter Samantha-Jo Roth, Trump's almost robotic movement seemingly supported the accusations the former president may have mobility issues. While outside the Hotel Fort Des Moines in Iowa, where the weather was minus zero degrees Fahrenheit, Trump was heard saying, "That's a lot of cold weather… We have a lot of meetings tonight, a lot of tremendous support, but it's nasty out there." But it was his movement that gained attention.

President Trump walks into the Hotel Fort Des Moines where I happen to also be staying. Trump: “That’s a lot of cold weather. We have a lot of meetings tonight, a lot of tremendous support, but it’s nasty out there.” Cc: @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/B3obeiVxhK — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 14, 2024

“He looks ‘off balance’ while walking!! I am thinking there is a medical problem going on there!!” one person commented on the clip. "I was thinking the same thing," another user replied. "Something with his left leg. He seems to be dragging it," added a third, while someone else wrote, he "does not look healthy." RadarOnline.com reached out to Trump's team for comment.

Source: MEGA Trump, 77, has questioned 81-year-old Biden's health and cognitive ability.

Trump has attacked his opponent, Joe Biden's health and cognitive ability for years. He's made it clear that he does not believe the 81-year-old is fit for the upcoming presidential run.

