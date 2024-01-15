Selena Gomez Talking Babies and Marriage With Boyfriend Benny Blanco After Dating Six Months: Report

Sources snitch the singer has a major nesting instinct right now and doesn't think it's a premature plan — even though the former Disney kid and the music producer have only been dating for six months!

"Selena is convinced she's found her soul mate and doesn't see any reason to wait to seal the deal," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.

Allegedly, the feeling is mutual — and sources claim Blanco is just as crazy about the Only Murders in the Building star!