Selena Gomez Talking Babies and Marriage With Boyfriend Benny Blanco After Dating Six Months: Report
Multi-talented Selena Gomez is reportedly already talking babies and marriage with new man Benny Blanco, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a new report, Gomez, 31, is head over heels for Blanco, 35 — and insiders claim she's ready to start the next chapter of their relationship.
Sources snitch the singer has a major nesting instinct right now and doesn't think it's a premature plan — even though the former Disney kid and the music producer have only been dating for six months!
"Selena is convinced she's found her soul mate and doesn't see any reason to wait to seal the deal," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.
Allegedly, the feeling is mutual — and sources claim Blanco is just as crazy about the Only Murders in the Building star!
"He's already calling her his wife and asking her what kind of ring she wants," the tipster said. "It's serious!"
The whirlwind romance has lit a fire under Gomez's desire to be a mom as well.
"She's baby crazy right now and openly talking about how she wants that to happen," a source said. "Besides, Selena wants two or three kids at least, so she thinks she'd better get started right away — and Benny is on board!"
Sources claim the Lose You to Love Me singer is finally getting everything she ever wanted.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Gomez and Blanco for comment.
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," the Love You Like a Love Song singer wrote on Instagram, adding that Blanco is "the best thing that ever happened to me."
Gomez has also been open about her deep feelings for Blanco. When news of their relationship broke, Gomez defended her beau against internet trolls who questioned the pairing and made snarky comments about his looks.
In a since-deleted Popfaction post, Gomez replied to one comment, "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."
Gomez wrote in another reply, "He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts."
Blanco and Gomez's relationship follows a string of flings since her split from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2018, which was also her last confirmed relationship.
The singer has been linked to fellow musicians Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, One Direction alum Niall Horan, The Weeknd, and Zedd.