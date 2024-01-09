Timothée Chalamet Denies Beef Between GF Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez After Rumored Golden Globes Drama
Timothée Chalamet set the record straight about the rumored drama between Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, assuring fans there is no bad blood.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Wonka star was asked point-blank about the speculation on Monday night after lip-readers claimed to have seen Selena gossiping with BFF Taylor Swift and actor Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry, about what appeared to be a denied photo opp at the 2024 Golden Globes over the weekend.
Some believed that Kylie wouldn't allow Selena to take a pic with her boyfriend.
Chalamet, at first, didn't want to address the theories while out and about in Beverly Hills but cleared the air when asked if he and Selena are cool, telling TMZ "of course."
As for whether the ladies have any "beef," the Entergalactic star said no.
"We're all good," he concluded.
A source close to Selena shot down the rumors as well, telling PEOPLE that she "never even saw or spoke" to the lovebirds. "She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie," said the insider.
During the star-studded event on Sunday, cameras also captured what appeared to be Kylie saying "I love you" to Timothée as they packed on PDA while seated at their table inside of the ceremony. He walked the red carpet solo, meeting up with Kylie inside of the Beverly Hilton.
The couple were previously seen getting cozy at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour L.A. stop. Plus, she has shown Timothée support at his big events.
Kylie and her momager, Kris Jenner, attended his Wonka movie premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
Timothée and Kylie were first romantically linked in early April 2023 months after her breakup with on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi and son Aire.
As for Kylie and Selena, this isn't the first time they had to debunk theories sweeping the internet.
Last year, some fans online accused the reality star-turned-makeup mogul of making fun of Selena's eyebrows with Hailey Bieber.
"This is reaching," Kylie replied. "No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."
Selena later confirmed there was no tension between them, writing in a comment, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"