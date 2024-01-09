Megyn Kelly Slams Taylor Swift for Not Being a 'Good Sport' About Jo Koy's Joke at the Golden Globes

Koy's monologue featured several gaffes, but his remark about Swift sparked an intense debate online with the pop star's loyal fan base rushing to her defense.

The comedian told the audience that while the award show was airing after back-to-back NFL games, it would be different because it would feature "fewer camera shots" of the Cruel Summer singer, a frequent occurrence at Kansas City Chiefs games she attended this season in support of Kelce.

When the camera panned to Swift, she appeared unamused.