Megyn Kelly Slams Taylor Swift for Not Being a 'Good Sport' About Jo Koy's Joke at the Golden Globes

Megyn Kelly slammed Taylor Swift for not laughing at Jo Koy's joke about her.

Jan. 9 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly slammed Taylor Swift for making the "wrong move" by not laughing at a joke aimed at her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce during the Golden Globe awards, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During the telecast, Swift sat in silence after host Jo Koy name dropped her. Kelly thought Swift should have been a "good sport" and at least a smile.

Koy's monologue featured several gaffes, but his remark about Swift sparked an intense debate online with the pop star's loyal fan base rushing to her defense.

The comedian told the audience that while the award show was airing after back-to-back NFL games, it would be different because it would feature "fewer camera shots" of the Cruel Summer singer, a frequent occurrence at Kansas City Chiefs games she attended this season in support of Kelce.

When the camera panned to Swift, she appeared unamused.

"Can’t she just like show that she’s a good sport?" Kelly said on her SiriusXM program. "I think she made the wrong move."

The political pundit added that Koy's joke was a "gentle swipe" at the singer.

"By the way, she’s not in charge with the number of times the NFL chooses to put her on cam. That’s not her fault," Kelly continued. "It is annoying, and if she were smart, she would laugh like she was in on the joke."

Kelly noted that if she was Swift's "advisor," she would have told her to go along with the bit so that she could show fans that she's aware that camera coverage of her at games has "been a bit much."

Kelly added that Swift's lack of expression "looked like ‘How dare you question me and my popularity."

While Swift did not immediately get up and leave after Koy's remark, she did leave the show early after losing to Barbie in the box office category.

