Trump Attacks Gov. Chris Sununu Despite Politician Saying He'd Vote For Ex-President Over Biden

Trump's rage was sparked by the New Hampshire governor's weekend appearance on Fox News and CNN, in which he told host Kaitlan Collins that he would remain loyal to his party and vote for the ex-president over Biden if the two faced off in the general election.

Sununu has been a vocal opponent of Trump and previously endorsed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. While Sununu said he would vote for Trump on CNN, he also called out the GOP frontrunner during his Fox News interview for refusing to debate other candidates and predicted he would lose if he were to win the party's nomination.