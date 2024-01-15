'That’s Just the Reality': Ron DeSantis Claims Republicans Are 'Going to Vote for Him' Despite Endorsing Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis recently claimed that many Republican lawmakers plan to vote for him in the GOP primary despite publicly endorsing Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just hours before the Iowa caucuses kick off on Monday night, the Florida governor appeared for an interview with host Jon Karl on ABC’s This Week.
Karl started the interview by playing a clip of GOP House Rep. Thomas Massie. Massie previously endorsed DeSantis and claimed that “a majority” of House and Senate Republicans endorsed Trump because they are “scared of their own constituents.”
“I would say a good number of people who have endorsed Trump in Congress have done it because they genuinely want him to be president and prefer him,” House Rep. Massie said.
“But a majority of them are scared of their own constituents, not necessarily scared of Trump, but that he would rile up their constituents and that they might lose a primary,” Massie added.
According to DeSantis, House Rep. Massie is right. The Florida governor also claimed that several congressional Republicans privately “encouraged [him] to run” and vowed to vote for DeSantis in the upcoming primaries despite already endorsing Trump.
“I do know elected officials who encouraged me to run and say they’re going to vote for me in a primary, but yet have endorsed Donald Trump,” DeSantis said during his interview with ABC on Sunday. “That’s just the reality of the situation.”
DeSantis then threw shade at Trump for forcing Republicans to “kiss the ring” even if that means abandoning “core conservative values.”
“I think Trump is trying to make it to where someone that kisses the ring, even if they’re not faithful to the core conservative values, somehow they’re a member in good standing just by doing that,” the Florida governor said.
“You want it to be rooted in a larger principle and not an individual,” DeSantis added. “You got to hold people accountable.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Florida governor’s interview with ABC on Sunday came just hours before the Iowa caucuses were set to kick off on Monday night.
The Florida governor’s interview also came shortly after it was revealed that Trump was “keeping track” of GOP lawmakers who did not endorse him ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
Sources familiar with the embattled ex-president’s 2024 campaign claimed that Trump and his team launched a “pressure campaign” to garner last-minute support ahead of the official start of this election cycle’s presidential nominating process.
“The former president’s advisers have quietly informed some Republicans that they are keeping track of who endorses him pre- and post-Iowa,” one Trump insider said.
While it remains unclear what the impeached former president has planned for those Republicans who do not endorse him, there is apparently a real fear that it may cost some GOP lawmakers their upcoming primaries.
Meanwhile, Trump maintains an impressive lead in the Iowa polls ahead of the caucuses on Monday night with a whopping 48%. DeSantis sits at only 16%.