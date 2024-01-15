'The Traitors' Trishelle Cannatella Donates $200 to Costar Peppermint's GoFundMe After Elimination Backlash
The Traitors star Trishelle Cannatella claims she attempted to reach out to her co-star Peppermint after the ex-Real World star incorrectly labeled the former Drag Race star a traitor which led to her being eliminated from the Peacock show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trishelle played a major role in Peppermint being voted off the competition reality show. In recent interviews, Peppermint recently talked about being kicked off early.
“It felt terrible!” Peppermint told Daily Beast. “There are so many things I wanted to do. Primarily, I wanted to enjoy the rest of the game and get to know all these people, many of those people I had watched on my TV for so long. In the first few days of the experience, there’s not a ton of time for that. You hit the ground running.”
Peppermint said she wasn't sure why Trishelle targeted her.
“To be magnanimous, maybe she just really thought I was a Traitor,” Peppermint says with a shrug. “Maybe that’s really what she thought. I don’t think so, there could be some other reasons. You’d have to ask her.”
Trishelle faced backlash from Peppermint's fans and friends on social media after the episode aired.
One fan wrote, "Trishelle going so hard for Peppermint for such an absurd reason was so disappointing, what a terrible banishment."
Over the weekend, Trishelle shared a screenshot of her reaching out to Peppermint a day before the premiere.
Trishelle wrote Peppermint, "Lady! I know you're busy tonight with Bananas but can we please have a chat. I'm still so upset about how everything went down and I hope you know I think you are so incredible and I'm so sorry for how it went down."
She captioned her post, "For those asking, I did reach out to Pepp BEFORE the show aired. I felt terrible about getting it wrong & her leaving early when she has such an incredible message & opportunity to share. I made a bad game decision & I regretted it immediately after."
In another tweet, Trishelle wrote, "Good morning!! Instead of waking up choosing violence, here’s a link to donate to here’s a link to donate to [Peppermint] for her Janet Jackson music video."
The ex-Real World star posted a link to a GoFundMe recently launched by Peppermint. The campaign seeks to raise money for Peppermint to make a Janet Jackson tribute music video.
On the GoFundMe, Peppermint wrote, "This isn't a money-making Venture for me personally. The film/TV strikes have left many people in the arts struggling to make ends meet. Art and activism often work together, so I'd like to do something to help. This project will provide work opportunities for dancers, filmmakers, and other members of the LGBTQ+ community. I am committed to creating a project that is inclusive, diverse, and celebrates the power of art."
The donation log showed Trishelle donated $200 to the campaign. Peppermint has yet to comment on Trishelle's apology.