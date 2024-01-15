Armie Hammer Fuming His Ex-Wife is Using His Past to 'Make a Buck' on New TV Show: Report

Grand Cayman is also where their marriage exploded in 2020 after the 37-year-old actor's alleged violent sexual fantasies were revealed by multiple former lovers. He was also accused of rape, which he denies.

Chambers, 41, teased in the promo for the upcoming series, "I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal."

The actress previously blasted her ex-husband as "the worst," grousing he abandoned her and their two young children by moving back to Los Angeles while the family was in quarantine on Grand Cayman during the COVID-19 pandemic.