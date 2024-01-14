Donald Trump Rally Derailed By Protesters Calling Him Out Over Foreign Business Dealing: 'You've Taken Millions!'
Former President Donald Trump attended a rally in Iowa that got derailed by protesters on Sunday, January 14. One heckler called him out for the reported millions he earned from foreign businesses while he was president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During the rally, Trump was taking shots at his primary opponents, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, when a woman shouted from the crowd, "You've taken millions!"
Boos from the crowd of Trump supporters drowned out the heckler. The ex-president addressed the protester in the crowd, taunting, "Go home to mommy! Your mommy's worried." He later criticized her by calling the heckler "young and immature," only to come face to face with even more heckling and booing that broke out when another protester could be heard calling Trump a "climate criminal."
The second heckler was also drowned out by the boos from the Trump supporters in attendance.
Trump recently admitted to getting paid by foreign governments while he was president for "doing services" for them.
He made the shocking admission during a Fox News town hall on Wednesday, January 11, telling the hosts that it was "a small amount of money. You know, it sounds like a lot of money. That's small."
"I was doing services for them," Trump explained. "People were staying in these massive hotels, these beautiful hotels. I don’t get $8 million for doing nothing."
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a report last week that found that the former president's businesses had received at least $7.8 million from at least 20 different countries.
The report also acknowledged that its findings were likely incomplete, as it covers just two years of Trump’s presidency and transactions at just four of his 500+ businesses.
The countries involved include China, which reportedly gave Trump $5.5 million, along with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Hungary.
The report came as Republicans are attempting to impeach President Joe Biden for allegedly benefiting from his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.
The Republican Iowa Caucus is set to take place on Monday.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump holds a commanding lead in the state despite millions of dollars spent by the DeSantis campaign. Trump is currently polling at 60.9%, with Haley in second at 11.9% and DeSantis in third at 11%.
All other candidates still in the race are polling less than 5%.