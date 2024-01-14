Donald Trump Rally Derailed By Protesters Calling Him Out Over Foreign Business Dealing: 'You've Taken Millions!'

During the rally, Trump was taking shots at his primary opponents, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, when a woman shouted from the crowd, "You've taken millions!"

Boos from the crowd of Trump supporters drowned out the heckler. The ex-president addressed the protester in the crowd, taunting, "Go home to mommy! Your mommy's worried." He later criticized her by calling the heckler "young and immature," only to come face to face with even more heckling and booing that broke out when another protester could be heard calling Trump a "climate criminal."

The second heckler was also drowned out by the boos from the Trump supporters in attendance.