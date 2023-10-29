Jared Kushner Claims Saudi Arabia is Safer for American Jews Than College Campuses
Former presidential adviser and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner claimed that American Jews are currently safer in Saudi Arabia than they are on college campuses in the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kushner, who appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, discussed the issue of anti-Semitism in America amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and brought up his recent trip to Saudi Arabia — including the conversations he had with their leaders.
He described his time in the country as "very interesting" and highlighted the irony of feeling safer as an American Jew in Saudi Arabia compared to a college campus like Columbia University.
"I spoke at the conference. They allowed me to speak freely, and what I sensed there was that there is obviously a very big discussion of what would happen with the tremendous terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas," he told the Bartiromo.
During his visit, Kushner spoke at a conference where he felt free to express his viewpoints. He observed a significant discussion surrounding the recent terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas and the concern for the safety of Palestinian civilians.
The people of Saudi Arabia expressed their support for Israel's mission to eliminate Hamas and their opposition to terrorism in the region. There was enthusiasm among the Saudi people to continue the trajectory of the Trump administration in bringing Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together, a path that the Biden administration has also embraced.
The reference to Columbia University in Kushner's comments is linked to the pro-Palestinian protests that occurred at various American schools during the ongoing conflict.
Notably, billionaire graduate Leon Cooperman recently announced his decision to halt donations to his alma mater due to his dissatisfaction with the pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
A clip of Kushner on Fox made the rounds online, being shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with critics calling out the former Trump advisor for claiming Saudi Arabia is safer than a U.S. college campus.
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "On this episode of 'Everyone just puts random words together.'"
Another commented, "It's amazing how $2 billion can buy any opinion they want you to have! You sure seem like an honest and absolutely uncorruptable individual Jared."
A third commented, "It makes sense, for someone from the Trump org, a place of learning would be more terrifying than a place where people are publicly executed."
Kushner's private equity firm reportedly received a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, personally approved by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, months after Kushner left the White House. This has raised questions about Saudi Arabia's influence over the policies of the Trump administration.
