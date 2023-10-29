Jared Kushner Claims Saudi Arabia is Safer for American Jews Than College Campuses

Kushner, who appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, discussed the issue of anti-Semitism in America amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and brought up his recent trip to Saudi Arabia — including the conversations he had with their leaders.

He described his time in the country as "very interesting" and highlighted the irony of feeling safer as an American Jew in Saudi Arabia compared to a college campus like Columbia University.

"I spoke at the conference. They allowed me to speak freely, and what I sensed there was that there is obviously a very big discussion of what would happen with the tremendous terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas," he told the Bartiromo.